Tigers Linked to Signing $100 Million Gleyber Torres Replacement

The Detroit Tigers are expected to make some significant moves in the winter. After reaching the American League Division Series in 2025, the Tigers disappointingly missed the playoffs this season. This was despite Detroit having a top-10 payroll in 2026. Now, president of baseball operations Scott Harris must decide how to improve his roster in the offseason.

Detroit has six key unrestricted free agents to potentially replace ahead of the 2027 season. Perhaps the most notable player on this particular list is Gleyber Torres. The second baseman recently finished off a one-year, $22 million agreement with the Tigers. With Torres unlikely to return to Detroit, the club will be eyeing a replacement. According to Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly, the Tigers will turn to Luis Arraez.

The reporter has named five MLB teams who will likely target the four-time All-Star infielder this winter. Atop this list was the Detroit Tigers. As Kelly points out, Detroit will have a significant hole to fill at the position with Torres’ pending departure. While the former New York Yankee has been a solid addition for the Tigers, Arraez is widely viewed as the better overall player.

Detroit could also sign the soon-to-be former Philadelphia Phillies star at a lower annual salary than what Torres earned in 2026. Arraez is set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing off a one-year, $12 million contract. Although he will receive a pay raise soon, one MLB exec recently predicted that the infielder could fetch a five-year, $100 million contract ($20 million AAV) this winter.

Luis Arraez Would be an Upgrade at Second Base for the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers potentially paying Arraez $20 million per season is obviously not exactly cheap. Nevertheless, the annual salary would seemingly align with other star MLB second basemen. This particular figure is slightly higher than a previous deal signed by Ketel Marte, but still less than Nico Hoerner’s agreement with the Chicago Cubs and the aforementioned Torres contract in Detroit.

When looking at the statistics, Arraez beats Torres in most offensive categories. In fact, the Phillies infielder had a higher batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, and WAR than the Tigers second baseman in 2026. Arraez even edged Torres in several key defensive categories as well. This includes fielding percentage and range factor per nine innings.

Overall, Detroit Tigers second basemen had a collective batting average of .248 and .693 OPS in 2026. Both of these figures were middle of the pack among MLB teams. As Kelly points out, Arraez has surprisingly hit just .265 in 88 career plate appearances at Comerica Park. Despite this, the stadium’s large outfield should suit the infielder’s hitting style.

Detroit Needs a Boost Heading into the 2027 Season

While some may not appreciate Arraez’s contact hitting, he would bring value in the Detroit Tigers lineup. Putting a player with a career .316 batting average in front of sluggers such as Kevin McGonigle, Riley Greene, Dillon Dingler, and Spencer Torkelson would be beneficial to the team.

The Tigers have several roster holes to fill during the offseason, but if Torres is not brought back, second base should be a key area of focus for Scott Harris. And Arraez would seemingly be the best option for the club.