Detroit Tigers Release 27-Year-Old Outfielder Before Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers have won seven of their last nine games and played their way right back into the American League playoff race.

On Tuesday, however, they’ll gear up for a massive three-game divisional series against the Cleveland Guardians, who sit just a half-game behind them in the AL Central standings.

Ahead of the matchup, the Tigers organization officially announced the release of a 27-year-old journeyman who was with Toledo Mud Hens in Triple-A when he received the news Monday.

Tigers Release Outfielder

Detroit officially released Tyler Gentry, whom the Kansas City Royals selected in the third round of the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. Gentry spent the bulk of his young career with Kansas City.

He made his professional debut in Single-A in 2021 and worked his way up the organization. He spent two seasons in Triple-A Omaha before making his MLB debut with the Royals in 2024. His stint lasted just three games before Kansas City sent him back to the minors.

He spent the 2025 season with Kansas City before signing a minor league deal with the Tigers organization on April 11. Gentry has spent the entire 2026 season with Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate in Toledo.

Across 71 games and 240 at-bats, Gentry has recorded 23 runs, 60 hits, nine home runs, 48 RBIs and seven stolen bases while batting .250.

Mud Hens have 33 open again with Tyler Gentry released. I knew there would be more coming. — lk. 🐅⚾🏹🦁🖤 (@LK33JD) August 11, 2026

Tigers Right Now

While Gentry doesn’t immediately impact Detroit’s big league club, he was one of the more productive minor leaguers in Triple-A and should find another opportunity fairly quickly.

As for the Tigers, they’re 58-60 entering Monday night, putting them 3.5 games back in the AL Central and just 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot, which the Texas Rangers currently hold.