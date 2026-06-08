Detroit Tigers Rumor Points to Justin Verlander Potentially Being Traded

It’s sounding like the Detroit Tigers are going to be getting some starting pitcher reinforcements this week with the return of future Hall of Famer Justin Verland, and Tarik Skubal’s return from the NanoNeedle procedure appears to be as soon as this week as well.
Detroit inked Justin Verlander to a one-year, $7.8 million contract before the season, but he’s made just one start this season before injuring his hip.
CBSSports recently wrote (about Verlander’s rehab status):
“Verlander turned in a successful rehab outing with Toledo back on Tuesday, tossing 64 pitches and allowing four hits and no walks while striking out three batters across five scoreless innings. Despite the strong showing, the Tigers have determined that Verlander will require at least one more outing in the minors to get stretched out further. If all goes well Wednesday, Verlander could then be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to make a start during the Tigers’ three-game series in Houston that begins June 15.”
However, the next question becomes how long Justin Verlander remains with the Tigers if they continue losing and head towards selling as the MLB trade deadline looms?
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Should the Tigers Move on From Justin Verlander?
Things have not gone the way of the Detroit Tigers this season, and how much of a difference is Justin Verlander actually going to make when he returns? The name value is great for the Tigers, but performance on the field is another discussion.
Recently, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller believes that Justin Verlander is one of 10 MLB starters ‘likely’ to be moved this summer:
“Availability Meter: 8.2 out of 10”
“Despite the recent sweep of Tampa Bay and the sad state of the race for the American League’s No. 6 seed, the Tigers still have a lot of work to do to get legitimately back into the mix for a spot in the postseason. And if that prolonged surge of wins doesn’t come in the next few weeks, they might as well trim some payroll and try to bolster the farm system by selling off their stockpile of expiring assets.”
Miller then notes that, unless the Tigers are ‘feeling too sentimental’ about JV, a trade might benefit Detroit and allow them to bring in a young, projectable arm. But which MLB teams would actually want Verlander to make meaningful starts for them and not just help sell tickets?
His availability is one thing, but even Miller notes that JV could still garner a solid crown of suitors:
“Even if he struggles for the next two months, though, if his body is still functioning in early August, you just know some team with a postseason pulse is going to want to take a flyer on Justin Freaking Verlander. Could even be a decent bidding war if he starts looking like he did in 2023 and 2025.”
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Detroit Tigers Right Now….
The Detroit Tigers have (sort of) escaped the basement of the AL Central for now. They share a piece of last place with the Kansas City Royals, but Detroit has played a little bit better as of late, going 5-5 in its last 10 MLB games.
Detroit is 27-39, and still far away from the .500 plateau, but adding Tarik Skubal and Justin Verlander to the rotation could help give the group a boost they desperately need.
If they don’t turn things around, the Verlander and Skubal rumors have a lot of basis for becoming reality.
Detroit Tigers Rumor Points to Justin Verlander Potentially Being Traded