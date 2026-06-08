Detroit Tigers Rumor Points to Justin Verlander Potentially Being Traded

It’s sounding like the Detroit Tigers are going to be getting some starting pitcher reinforcements this week with the return of future Hall of Famer Justin Verland, and Tarik Skubal’s return from the NanoNeedle procedure appears to be as soon as this week as well.

Detroit inked Justin Verlander to a one-year, $7.8 million contract before the season, but he’s made just one start this season before injuring his hip.

CBSSports recently wrote (about Verlander’s rehab status):

“Verlander turned in a successful rehab outing with Toledo back on Tuesday, tossing 64 pitches and allowing four hits and no walks while striking out three batters across five scoreless innings. Despite the strong showing, the Tigers have determined that Verlander will require at least one more outing in the minors to get stretched out further. If all goes well Wednesday, Verlander could then be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to make a start during the Tigers’ three-game series in Houston that begins June 15.”

However, the next question becomes how long Justin Verlander remains with the Tigers if they continue losing and head towards selling as the MLB trade deadline looms?

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Should the Tigers Move on From Justin Verlander?

Things have not gone the way of the Detroit Tigers this season, and how much of a difference is Justin Verlander actually going to make when he returns? The name value is great for the Tigers, but performance on the field is another discussion.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller believes that Justin Verlander is one of 10 MLB starters ‘likely’ to be moved this summer:

“Availability Meter: 8.2 out of 10”