Tigers Receive Major Injury Update on Tarik Skubal’s Rehab

The Detroit Tigers received some extremely positive news on injured superstar Tarik Skubal. The reigning two-time Cy Young award winner recently landed on the injured list with an elbow issue. Tigers officials ultimately decided that the concern required minor surgery. As a result, Skubal underwent a procedure to remove loose bodies in the elbow.

Having your best player go under the knife is never good news for a team. Nevertheless, the outlook is not as bad as once feared. MLB insider Jon Heyman has revealed that Skubal is already playing catch about a week after surgery. And the star pitcher could astonishingly return to the mound within six weeks of surgery.

If this is the case, it would be a pretty impressive recovery timeline. After all, CBS Sports previously claimed that players with similar injuries are usually sidelined for two or three months. The original timeline would have put Skubal’s return date around the MLB trade deadline day. Because the ace is set to become a free agent, it could have put the Tigers in a precarious situation.

Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal Seemingly Far Away in Extension Valuation

Skubal’s recent injury certainly could affect his future with the Detroit Tigers. After surgery was announced, it was revealed that the club’s chances of retaining the star were boosted. In fact, ESPN sources believed that Detroit’s odds of signing Skubal on a short-term deal with opt-out clauses became “much higher” after the injury. Heyman previously reported that the ace could be eying a $400 million deal this winter. The Tigers are somewhat unlikely to meet that figure.

Despite the significant valuation gap, Heyman also recently reported that the Tigers are “unlikely” to trade Skubal this summer. Detroit has surprisingly struggled throughout the 2026 campaign. This has made some suggest that the club could become sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

The Tigers have unsurprisingly continued a downward trend with Skubal in recent days. In fact, they are just 4-9 since the superstar last pitched in a game. At the moment, they are tied for last place in the American League Central with the Kansas City Royals. Nevertheless, Detroit remains just 2.5 games out of a potential wild card spot with plenty of season left to play.

Detroit Needs a Healthy Skubal for a Serious Playoff Push

Skubal will undoubtedly be itching to get back to the mound. Not only does he want to help his team make the playoffs, but how he finishes the current campaign will undoubtedly affect his upcoming contract negotiations. If he can get back on track and finish 2026 strongly, he will likely earn a significant long-term deal. Whether that will be with the Detroit Tigers or not remains to be seen.

Before the surgery, Skubal was nearly on par with his previous standout seasons. The ace posted a 2.70 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 1.6 WAR in seven starts. Similar statistics during the remainder of the year will certainly boost Detroit’s chances of qualifying for the postseason.