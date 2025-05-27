Is the Future at Third Already in the Tigers’ System–or Still to Come?

The Detroit Tigers have long been in pursuit of a cornerstone third baseman—a player who could anchor the hot corner for years, delivering both offensive firepower and defensive reliability.

While the franchise has seen flashes of excellence at third base, a consistent, long-term solution has remained elusive.

“Third base demands a lot of athleticism–the strong arm along with quickness and agility, and you do want some offense out of that position,” Tigers’ assistant general manager Ryan Garko said.

“There are a lot of attributes that make it one of the toughest places for teams to fill.”

A Legacy of Short-Term Solutions

Throughout their history, the Tigers have cycled through numerous third basemen, each bringing unique strengths but often lacking longevity.

In the 1960s, Don Wert provided solid defense and was a key contributor to the 1968 World Series championship team.

The 1970s saw Aurelio Rodríguez manning third base with exceptional defensive prowess. His .987 fielding percentage in 1978 led the majors, and he accumulated more hits than any other Tiger during the decade.

Yet, his offensive contributions were limited, and his time with the team ended in 1979.

In the early 2000s, Brandon Inge became a fan favorite, known for his versatility and defensive skills. He set a franchise record with 398 assists in 2006 and contributed 27 home runs that season.

Despite these achievements, Inge’s inconsistency at the plate and eventual shift to a utility role prevented him from solidifying his place as a long-term solution.

The Tigers’ quest for a franchise third baseman has persisted into the modern era. Recent seasons have seen a rotation of players attempting to fill the void, but none have managed to claim the position definitively.

The One That Got Away

Eugenio Suárez represents a significant “what-if” story in the Detroit Tigers’ decades-long search for a franchise third baseman.

Signed as an amateur free agent in October 2008, Suárez rose through the Tigers’ system as a shortstop and made his MLB debut in 2014, stepping in after José Iglesias was sidelined for the season.

Though he played primarily at shortstop in Detroit, Suárez flashed offensive promise.

After he was traded to the Reds, Suárez transitioned to third base and blossomed into a premier power hitter, highlighted by a 49-home-run season in 2019 that set a National League record for third basemen.

His evolution into an All-Star talent with the Reds and later with the Mariners and Diamondbacks stands as a stark reminder of what Detroit lost.

Can Detroit’s Prospects Claim the Hot Corner?

While free agency has dominated headlines, the Tigers may still find their third baseman of the future within their own system.

Jace Jung, the club’s 2022 first-round pick, has already debuted in the majors and shows promise at the plate, though his defense at third remains a work in progress.

Hao-Yu Lee, acquired from the Phillies, is another intriguing infield option with solid offensive tools, though he’s still adjusting to the demands of third base.

Deeper in the system, 2023 draftee Carson Rucker is developing steadily and could emerge as a long-term solution if he continues to progress. Even Justyn-Henry Malloy, though primarily an outfielder, brings versatility that could buy the Tigers time.

A Potential Answer: Alex Bregman

Looking ahead, the Tigers have shown interest in acquiring Alex Bregman, a two-time All-Star and World Series champion.

“His free-agent market should be even more robust than last offseason with the Red Sox joined by the Yankees, Tigers, Astros, Phillies and even the Dodgers; he would be an upgrade for all of them at the hot corner,” MLB Insider Jim Bowden said.

Bregman’s combination of offensive prowess and defensive reliability makes him an attractive candidate to finally fill the long-standing void at third base.

Although the Tigers were strong contenders for Bregman’s services–reportedly offering a substantial six-year contract–he ultimately signed with the Red Sox in February 2025.

Boston’s offer, a three-year deal with a higher average annual value and opt-outs, proved more appealing to Bregman.

While Detroit’s relatively low payroll and commitment to improving third base signaled serious intent, they will have to explore alternative options to fill the position they’ve struggled to lock down.

But with Bregman’s contract in Boston including opt-outs after 2025 and 2026, could the Tigers have another shot at landing their dream third baseman?