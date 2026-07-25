Detroit Tigers Announce Dillon Dingler Decision Before Royals Game

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals (at home).

They are coming off a 2-1 win on Friday night.

Dillon Dingler finished with three strikeouts in three at-bats.

Detroit Tigers Announce Dillon Dingler Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 7/25 C. Keith 1B K. McGonigle SS G. Torres 2B K. Carpenter DH R. Greene LF H. Lee 3B Z. McKinstry RF M. Vierling CF J. Rogers C C. Mize SP”

Dingler has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The 2026 MLB All-Star is currently batting .272 with 96 hits, 22 home runs, 66 RBIs and 54 runs in 95 games.

He is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Tigers).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@dclynick66: “And here we go with today’s Detroit Tigers starting lineup! It appears that Dillon Dingler has been given a day off. Regardless, it shall be time to win this game as well as this series! 👀 👍”

@Wolffman96: “The offense has looked like garbage the last two days. Something has to give today right?!?”

@dwisniew269: “Cmon boys- no Ding so someone need to step up- and yes I know he need a day off”

@PatrickBattle18: “need a big day from Gleyber, Riley, and one of Keith or Carpenter to win this one. Casey will likely be decent”

@JakePaas7: “Definitely not doing anything against Wacha. Easy shutout win for the Royals.”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into Saturday as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 50-54 record in 104 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 29-23 in 52 games at home).

Following two more games with the Royals, the Tigers will remain in Detroit to host Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.