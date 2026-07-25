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Detroit Tigers Announce Dillon Dingler Decision Before Royals Game

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 5: Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his RBI single against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field on July 5, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals (at home).

They are coming off a 2-1 win on Friday night.

Dillon Dingler finished with three strikeouts in three at-bats.

Detroit Tigers Announce Dillon Dingler Decision

GettyDillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Saturday’s game, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 7/25 C. Keith 1B K. McGonigle SS G. Torres 2B K. Carpenter DH R. Greene LF H. Lee 3B Z. McKinstry RF M. Vierling CF J. Rogers C C. Mize SP”

Dingler has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The 2026 MLB All-Star is currently batting .272 with 96 hits, 22 home runs, 66 RBIs and 54 runs in 95 games.

He is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Tigers).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyMatt Vierling #8 of the Detroit Tigers goes to embrace teammate Dillon Dingler #13 to celebrate after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the bottom of the first inning at Comerica Park on June 19, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@dclynick66: “And here we go with today’s Detroit Tigers starting lineup! It appears that Dillon Dingler has been given a day off. Regardless, it shall be time to win this game as well as this series! 👀 👍”

@Wolffman96: “The offense has looked like garbage the last two days. Something has to give today right?!?”

@dwisniew269: “Cmon boys- no Ding so someone need to step up- and yes I know he need a day off”

@PatrickBattle18: “need a big day from Gleyber, Riley, and one of Keith or Carpenter to win this one. Casey will likely be decent”

@JakePaas7: “Definitely not doing anything against Wacha. Easy shutout win for the Royals.”

Tigers Right Now

GettyDillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers at bat during the fifth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Tigers come into Saturday as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 50-54 record in 104 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 29-23 in 52 games at home).

Following two more games with the Royals, the Tigers will remain in Detroit to host Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announce Dillon Dingler Decision Before Royals Game

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