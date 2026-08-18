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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Dillon Dingler Decision During Pirates Series

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 18, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers will be back at PNC Park for the second game of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They are coming off an 8-5 win on Monday.

Dillon Dingler finished with one hit and one walk.

Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Dillon Dingler Decision

GettyDillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers runs after hitting an RBI double against the Chicago White Sox during the bottom of the seventh inning at Comerica Park on August 16, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

For Tuesday’s game the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 8/18 G. Torres 2B K. McGonigle 3B C. Keith DH E. Valencia C Z. McKinstry RF S. Torkelson 1B B. Callahan LF M. Clark CF J. Báez SS K. Montero SP”

Dingler has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is currently batting .258 with 115 hits, 26 home runs, 82 RBIs and 65 runs in 116 games.

He made his first career MLB All-Star Game last month.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyDillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers bats against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@dclynick66: “And here we go with tonight’s Detroit Tigers starting lineup! I am already sensing what should be a fantastic start for Keider Montero. It shall be time to win this game as well as this series tonight!”

@DetroitSF06: “Ding off day!!”

@sch79415441: “Dingler day off finally”

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers singles in a run in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 17, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

@Spongebobmeboi5: “FINALLY DINGLER GETS A DAY OFF”

@JethroSarmient2: “Thank you for giving Dingler a break”

@Brett29T: “DINGLER DAY OFF FINALLY”

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians with Dillon Dingler #13 at Comerica Park on August 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

@bchapsports: “Why is Max Clark batting 8th? Put him higher in the order so he can get more reps!”

@RFIPRAM: “Ding 3 for last 45, 0HR, 4RBI. It’s long over due for him to sit a game.”

Tigers Right Now

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Dillon Dingler Decision During Pirates Series

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