Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Dillon Dingler Decision During Pirates Series

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers will be back at PNC Park for the second game of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They are coming off an 8-5 win on Monday.

Dillon Dingler finished with one hit and one walk.

Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Dillon Dingler Decision

For Tuesday’s game the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 8/18 G. Torres 2B K. McGonigle 3B C. Keith DH E. Valencia C Z. McKinstry RF S. Torkelson 1B B. Callahan LF M. Clark CF J. Báez SS K. Montero SP”

Dingler has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is currently batting .258 with 115 hits, 26 home runs, 82 RBIs and 65 runs in 116 games.

He made his first career MLB All-Star Game last month.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

@dclynick66: “And here we go with tonight’s Detroit Tigers starting lineup! I am already sensing what should be a fantastic start for Keider Montero. It shall be time to win this game as well as this series tonight!”

@DetroitSF06: “Ding off day!!”

@sch79415441: “Dingler day off finally”

@Spongebobmeboi5: “FINALLY DINGLER GETS A DAY OFF”

@JethroSarmient2: “Thank you for giving Dingler a break”

@Brett29T: “DINGLER DAY OFF FINALLY”

@bchapsports: “Why is Max Clark batting 8th? Put him higher in the order so he can get more reps!”

@RFIPRAM: “Ding 3 for last 45, 0HR, 4RBI. It’s long over due for him to sit a game.”

Tigers Right Now