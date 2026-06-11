Could An AL Central Divisional Rival Poach Tarik Skubal From Tigers?

The good news for the Detroit Tigers is that they’ve managed to go on a hot streak, winning six of their last seven games and making up ground for what was a truly miserable month of May that saw them win just six total games. But one of the biggest questions surrounding the organization centers on the long-term outlook of ace pitcher Tarik Skubal.

Skubal has dealt with significant injury setbacks throughout his career, including Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon procedure. More recently, he underwent a NanoScope operation, a less invasive technique that was used to remove a loose body from his throwing arm.

The two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner also made headlines off the field this past summer when he took the Tigers to arbitration. Skubal prevailed in the case, securing a $32 million salary for the season after the club had offered $19 million.

While the Tigers could potentially climb back into the MLB postseason race, the question remains on whether or not Skubal will be with the club beyond this season. What if the unthinkable were to happen and he were dealt to a divisional rival?

Could The Detroit Tigers Trade Tarik Skubal Within The American League Central Division?

MLB Network studio analyst Mark DeRosa openly wondered what the chances of the Chicago White Sox, one of the key American League Central Division rivals of the Tigers, attempting to swing for the fences by doing “something outside the box” as they look to supplement their starting rotation.

“I guess the thing for me when I look at the White Sox, do you stand pat and just say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re rolling with.’ Or, because you’re looking at starting pitchers, you said Game 1 in October,” DeRosa said. “Well, they’re going to need two, three, four, and five if they’re going to go anywhere. They can’t feel comfortable as currently constructed. But I don’t know if (GM) Chris Getz is willing to – they have the number one pick in the Draft.”

“Are they willing to do something outside the box?”

Right now, the White Sox do hold the first overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, which could be dangled as a considerable trade piece for whomever they attempt to trade with for a coveted starting pitcher.

While Skubal has been linked to obvious destinations like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, a trade within the division to the White Sox would have to be an offer that Tigers executive Scott Harris would be unable to turn down.

Tarik Skubal Has Addressed Trade Rumors

Skubal is well aware that his name is being heavily involved in trade rumors, especially given his contract status.

However, as he recently indicated, he believes it’s a situation that’s out of his control.

“That stuff is all out of my control, so why would I really worry about it?” he said. “I don’t really have control or say of what other people say and what other people’s opinions are. I care about the opinions of the guys in this clubhouse.”