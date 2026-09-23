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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce News on Former Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal

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Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed former Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on the bereavement list on Sunday. Three days later, Los Angeles activated the southpaw.

The bereavement list allows Major League Baseball teams to place players who must leave the team for a few days due to a death or serious illness in their family.

Ex-Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal Returns To Dodgers Following Absence

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a double from Brett Harris #29 of the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Tigers traded Skubal, the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, to the Dodgers for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith.

Since joining the Dodgers, Skubal, 29, has posted a 2.95 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 55 innings across nine starts. Skubal is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 14: Pitcher Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 14, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The left-hander posted a 2.79 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings across 16 starts with Detroit this year.

He missed over two months of the season with Detroit due to loose bodies in his left elbow that required surgery.

Looking at Tarik Skubal’s Career

Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners - Game Five
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 10: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers delivers the pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning in game five of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 10, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Tigers selected Skubal in the ninth round (No. 255 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Seattle.

Skubal made his MLB debut in 2020.

Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners - Game Two
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 05: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The left-hander posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers.

Skubal led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce News on Former Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal

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