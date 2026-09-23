Los Angeles Dodgers Announce News on Former Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed former Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on the bereavement list on Sunday. Three days later, Los Angeles activated the southpaw.

The bereavement list allows Major League Baseball teams to place players who must leave the team for a few days due to a death or serious illness in their family.

Ex-Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal Returns To Dodgers Following Absence

The Tigers traded Skubal, the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, to the Dodgers for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith.

Since joining the Dodgers, Skubal, 29, has posted a 2.95 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 55 innings across nine starts. Skubal is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The left-hander posted a 2.79 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings across 16 starts with Detroit this year.

He missed over two months of the season with Detroit due to loose bodies in his left elbow that required surgery.

Looking at Tarik Skubal’s Career

The Tigers selected Skubal in the ninth round (No. 255 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Seattle.

Skubal made his MLB debut in 2020.

The left-hander posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers.

Skubal led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.