LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The left-hander posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers.
Skubal led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Los Angeles Dodgers announced news on former Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who was traded to Los Angeles in August.
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce News on Former Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal