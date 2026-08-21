Detroit Tigers Suddenly Promote Undefeated 24-Year-Old Player Before Royals Game

The Detroit Tigers are hopping out of the fire of the Pittsburgh Pirates and into the burning pot that is the Kansas City Royals. At the same time, Donye Evans has something changing with him, too.

As far as the American League Standings go, things could be worse for the Tigers. The Tigers are 5.0 games behind the AL Central leader, the Chicago White Sox. Between the two are the Minnesota Twins (3.5 games back) and the Cleveland Guardians (4.5 games back).

Detroit Tigers Promote 6-Foot-6, 24-Year-Old Player

The day before they lock horns with the Royals, the Tigers announced a move regarding Evans.

On the MiLB Transactions Log, the team announced Evans’ promotion: “RHP Donye Evans assigned to West Michigan Whitecaps from Lakeland Flying Tigers.”

With this promotion, Evans is going from Single-A to High-A.

Evans is a 24-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound hurler was drafted by the Tigers in 2023.

Looking at Donye Evans

Evans has enjoyed a decent third season in the organization.

He has played 25 games so far this year. Evans has recorded 32 strikeouts, two holds, two saves, a 2.70 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and a 6-0 win-loss record.

The 2026 season is his third with the organization.

Across three seasons, he has played 50 games. Evans has collected 64 strikeouts, five holds, six saves, a 1.23 WHIP, and a 3.06 ERA in 61.2 innings.

The Detroit Tigers & the Kansas City Royals, American League Standings

The Tigers have their hands full with the Royals.

While the Royals don’t present the same danger that the Tigers do, every team finds a reason to play desperate baseball in August.

Game 1 of this series is Friday night, when Troy Melton and Noah Cameron are the expected starters for both teams.

The Texas Rangers and the Twins are tied for the final AL Wild Card position. The Toronto Blue Jays are next in the standings, 0.5 games back in the Wild Card race.

Things are a little less complicated after the Tigers.

The Baltimore Orioles are 2.0 games back, the Seattle Mariners are 3.0 games back, and the Royals are 8.5 games back.

Friday night’s game starts at 8:10 PM Eastern Time, 6:10 PM Mountain Time. This is the time for the Tigers to show the fans, and the rest of the MLB, just what kind of team they are.