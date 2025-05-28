Unranked Prospect Looks Like a ‘Secret Weapon’ for Tigers Bullpen Plans

A new name has emerged in the Detroit Tigers‘ farm system that is a potential game-changer: Dylan Smith.

Smith has reinvented himself as a dominant bullpen force, offering the Tigers a homegrown solution to bolster their pitching staff.

From Starter to Bullpen Standout

Drafted in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft from the University of Alabama, Smith’s early professional career was marked by potential and setbacks.

He “was a starter for the first three seasons of his career but never managed more than 88 1/3 innings in a campaign,” according to MLB.

This was due to multiple injuries–including a strained subscapularis–that limited his innings and progression, leading the Tigers to transition him to a relief role in 2024.

“A move to the bullpen was a logical decision to help keep the injuries in check and it is paying dividends immediately,” Sports Illustrated’s Kenneth Teape said.

With the Trade Deadline approaching, the team has been exploring options to strengthen their roster. Smith’s emergence brings a cost-effective, internal solution that aligns with the team’s emphasis on developing homegrown talent.

Smith’s Potential Impact

Smith’s transition has not only revitalized his career, but also provided the Tigers with a versatile arm capable of handling high-leverage situations. His ability to generate strikeouts and maintain composure under pressure makes him a valuable asset as the team eyes a postseason run.

At Double-A Erie, Smith posted a 1.80 ERA over 20 innings, striking out 27 batters and maintaining a 0.80 WHIP, without allowing a single home run. His strikeout rate stood at an impressive 37%, highlighting his dominance on the mound.

Following his promotion to Triple-A Toledo, Smith continued his stellar form. In his debut, he struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn the save. Overall, across both levels in 2025, Smith has accumulated a 1.61 ERA over 22.1 innings, with 32 strikeouts and a remarkable 0.76 WHIP.

Dylan Smith, making a strong Triple-A debut for Toledo, struck out the side in the 7th. 👀 pic.twitter.com/M84st6lvsX — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 21, 2025

Smith’s arsenal includes a fastball that reaches up to 97-98 mph, complemented by a sharp slider that has proven effective against hitters. His improved command and ability to generate swings and misses have made him a standout performer in the Tigers’ farm system.

Dominating the Minors

While Smith may not appear on the Tigers’ top prospect list, his rapid transformation and immediate impact distinguish him from his more recognized peers.

The Tigers’ farm system features several high-upside arms like No. 12 prospect Ty Madden, but many of these pitchers are still being developed as starters and will likely require longer timelines.

In contrast, Smith’s move has fast-tracked his ascent, allowing him to showcase MLB-ready skills. His ability to command a high-90s fastball and pair it with a wipeout slider has made him one of the most effective relievers in the system.

What truly sets him apart is how quickly he’s adapted to his new role and delivered results at the Double-A and Triple-A levels–often outperforming ranked prospects in key metrics like WHIP, ERA, and strikeout rate.

In a system focused on long-term development, Smith could emerge as a hidden gem in their bullpen as they push toward contention.