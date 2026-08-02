Fans Left Incredulous After Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Lands With Dodgers

As the saying goes, the rich simply get richer.

That’s the case right now for the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who have shown they have every intention of a three-peat thanks to their acquisition of back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winning pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers late on Saturday evening.

In return for Skubal, who missed several weeks of action this season after undergoing a non-invasive surgical procedure to remove a loose body from his throwing arm, the Tigers received outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, it brings to a close another era of having one of the best pitchers in baseball as part of their rotation, just as when they traded away Justin Verlander in 2017 and lost Max Scherzer to free agency in 2015.

And now, fans everywhere are reacting to the news of Skubal’s acquisition by the Dodgers.

Fans Left In Disbelief After The Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Tarik Skubal From The Detroit Tigers

The Dodgers already hold the highest luxury tax payroll in Major League Baseball at approximately $421 million, which has garnered significant criticism from fans of smaller market teams as being an unfair playing advantage.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers remain compliant with current MLB rules, and fans believe that it’s a major reason why baseball could be heading for a lockout in 2027.

This fan said, “Thank you to the Dodgers for the Great MLB Lockout of 2027 🤢”

Another fan exclaimed, “Dodgers literally ruined the sport of baseball. Brewers probably offered but dodgers inflation strikes once again and Skubal probably didn’t want to go to brewers.”

Ben Verlander, the brother of Justin, wrote, “Oh my god. Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers. Is it possible to not be able to believe something while also feeling it was inevitable the whole time?”

MLB Insider George Jarjour wrote in part, “Uh oh. The Dodgers just added Tarik Skubal, the reigning two-time Cy Young winner. The Dodgers already had Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, Freddie Feeman etc. Four months from now, the CBA expires. I said this trade would be the last piece of evidence the owners need to shut the sport down, and it just happened.”

This fan felt the Tigers should have gotten more in return for Skubal, saying, “hmm, I mean, that seems a little lackluster.. they are great prospects for sure and Skubal is a rental, I get it.. just seems like someone could have beat that.”

Finally, this fan said, “Enjoy nights like this while they last. Deals like Skubal to LA are exactly what shoves the sport toward a lockout, and the CBA dies after 2026. This might be the best baseball we get before a work stoppage.”

Tarik Skubal Is Now With The Dodgers

Skubal, who is the back to back American League Cy Young Award winner, will now attempt to help the Dodgers win the World Series for what would be a third straight season.

If the Dodgers are able to do so, they’d be the first MLB club to three-peat since the New York Yankees did so from 1998 to 2000.

So far this season, Skubal has amassed a 7-5 record with a 2.79 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP.