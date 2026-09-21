Tigers Fate Sealed After Rough Blowout Loss

The Detroit Tigers have six games remaining in their 2026 MLB campaign, which will officially conclude without a berth in the postseason.

With their 8-1 blowout loss on the south side of the Windy City to the divisional rival Chicago White Sox, the Tigers were mathematically eliminated from any chance at a postseason berth; it ends their chances of playing beyond the regular season for what would have been the third straight year.

The Detroit Tigers Will Not Play In The 2026 MLB Postseason

The Tigers officially saw their chances at a third straight berth in the MLB postseason come to a close on a soggy night in Chicago that included a lengthy rain delay and ultimately resulted in an 8-1 blowout loss.

Following the game, Tigers fans were quick to react on social media, with many of them calling for changes in leadership.

“When will the media do their job & hold AJ & this organization accountable? It’s the managers job to have this team ready & they simply don’t care & it shows. They need to ask AJ why he isn’t addressing the offense! Is it bc he doesn’t fear his job? Ppl need to be Fired!” one fan exclaimed.

One fan lamented, “It’s not too early to cap the season, so here it is: Bases loaded, no outs…and they failed to score. The Tigers’ season in a nutshell.”

“Thanks Harris for doing nothing bullpen wise. Even if the tigers didn’t blow half those games they would be in. Wasted season for everyone. No point,” another fan said.

This fan said, “I don’t get how yall can play like nobody can beat you one week, then just absolutely collapse the next. Truly this is one of the most inconsistent teams in the entirety of baseball, possibly forever.”

Keeping it simple, this fan said, “Mercifully, the season is coming to a close.”

And finally, this fan said, “Tigers Weren’t even that bad against any other division but finished with a below 35 win% against their own division. Ain’t going anywhere with a record that bad.”

The Tigers Were Knocked From Playoff Contention

The Tigers, who had qualified for the MLB postseason in each of the last two seasons, will have to sit at home and watch the playoffs this fall.

The Tigers were done in thanks in large part not only to injuries and a horrid record in May, but inconsistent play against divisional opponents along with a frustrating inability to hold leads late in games.

Detroit will return home for what will be their final homesteads of the season, starting on Monday against the visiting Washington Nationals.