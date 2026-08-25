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Injured Detroit Tigers Player Making $20 Million This Season

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park in Michigan.

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 4-1 on Monday.

Tigers Player Making $20 Million This Season

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers sits in the dugout after he was taken out of the game in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 27, 2024 in Anaheim, California.

The Tigers continue to play without Jack Flaherty.

He has been out since July 20 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 23): “Threw first bullpen session on Aug. 23 in Kansas City. All signs were positive. Next step will be to throw another in a few days.”

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on April 19, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It’s worth noting that the Tigers are paying Flaherty $20 million for the 2026 MLB season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on February 2, 2025): “BREAKING: Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $35 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN.”

Looking At Flaherty

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 04, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Flaherty is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level.

The 2024 World Series Champion has also had stops with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles.

Before getting hurt, he had gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts.

Looking At The Tigers

GettyKevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by Hao-Yu Lee #50 after McGonigle hit a home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 23, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

As for the Tigers, they are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 61-70 record in 131 games.

They have struggled as of late, losing nine out of their last ten games.

Currently, the Tigers are 7.0 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first in the division.

GettyKevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 23, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Following the Rays, the Tigers will remain at home to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured Detroit Tigers Player Making $20 Million This Season

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