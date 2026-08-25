Injured Detroit Tigers Player Making $20 Million This Season

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park in Michigan.

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 4-1 on Monday.

Tigers Player Making $20 Million This Season

The Tigers continue to play without Jack Flaherty.

He has been out since July 20 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 23): “Threw first bullpen session on Aug. 23 in Kansas City. All signs were positive. Next step will be to throw another in a few days.”

It’s worth noting that the Tigers are paying Flaherty $20 million for the 2026 MLB season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on February 2, 2025): “BREAKING: Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $35 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN.”

Looking At Flaherty

Flaherty is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level.

The 2024 World Series Champion has also had stops with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles.

Before getting hurt, he had gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts.

Looking At The Tigers

As for the Tigers, they are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 61-70 record in 131 games.

They have struggled as of late, losing nine out of their last ten games.

Currently, the Tigers are 7.0 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first in the division.

Following the Rays, the Tigers will remain at home to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.