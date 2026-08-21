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Detroit Tigers Announce Jack Flaherty News Before Royals Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during warmups before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers are off following a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They will now open up a series with the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in Missouri.

Detroit Tigers Announce Jack Flaherty News

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers looks on before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of their series with the Royals, the Tigers announced an update on Jack Flaherty.

The 2024 World Series Champion has been out since July 20 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “Could begin throwing off a mound this weekend in Kansas City.”

According to the site, Flaherty could still return as soon as next month.

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Before getting injured, Flaherty had gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts.

There is no question that he would be able to provide a big boost to the Tigers when he returns.

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners in game three of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 07, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Flaherty has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles over 10 seasons.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers steps off the mound as Rafael Flores Jr. #43 of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning during the game at PNC Park on August 19, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Tigers come into their series with the Royals as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 61-66 record in 127 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 29-35 in 64 games on the road).

Following their series with the Royals, the Tigers will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Looking At The Royals Right Now

GettyMichael Massey #19 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on August 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

As for the Royals, they are at the bottom of the American League Central with a 55-74 record in 129 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 33-30 in 63 games at home).

Following the Tigers, the Royals will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in Canada.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announce Jack Flaherty News Before Royals Series

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