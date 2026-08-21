Detroit Tigers Announce Jack Flaherty News Before Royals Series

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers are off following a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They will now open up a series with the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in Missouri.

Detroit Tigers Announce Jack Flaherty News

Ahead of their series with the Royals, the Tigers announced an update on Jack Flaherty.

The 2024 World Series Champion has been out since July 20 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “Could begin throwing off a mound this weekend in Kansas City.”

According to the site, Flaherty could still return as soon as next month.

Before getting injured, Flaherty had gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts.

There is no question that he would be able to provide a big boost to the Tigers when he returns.

Flaherty has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles over 10 seasons.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into their series with the Royals as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 61-66 record in 127 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 29-35 in 64 games on the road).

Following their series with the Royals, the Tigers will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Looking At The Royals Right Now

As for the Royals, they are at the bottom of the American League Central with a 55-74 record in 129 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 33-30 in 63 games at home).

Following the Tigers, the Royals will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in Canada.