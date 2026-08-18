Detroit Tigers Star Jack Flaherty Sends Out 2-Word Post During Pirates Series

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They are coming off an 8-5 win on Monday night.

Detroit Tigers Star Jack Flaherty Sends Out 2-Word Post

During their series with the Pirates, Jack Flaherty sent out a two-word post to Instagram.

He wrote: “keep rockin ⚡️”

There were nearly 2,000 likes on his post in one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@_seanandrews: “How’s your arm doing?”

@connorhenningg: “Go win the central goat”

@captain_patman: “You the man, Jack. Go get em!”

@_jeremy.allen_ “Miss u in LA flare 🙁”

@baseballgal44: “love this quote… keep bringing the spark Jack”

@_gina.torres_: “The T 🔥”

Looking At Flaherty

Flaherty was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has spent 10 seasons at the MLB level with the St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers (and Tigers).

In 2024, Flaherty won the World Series with Los Angeles.

This season, Flaherty has gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts.

However, he has been out since July 20 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Increasing intensity and distance in throwing progression.”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into Tuesday night as the second-place team in the American League Central with a 61-64 record in 125 games.

They are 4.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first in the division.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 5-5 (and they are 29-33 in 62 games on the road).