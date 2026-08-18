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Detroit Tigers Star Jack Flaherty Sends Out 2-Word Post During Pirates Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 29: Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers looks on before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They are coming off an 8-5 win on Monday night.

Detroit Tigers Star Jack Flaherty Sends Out 2-Word Post

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after giving up a two run single in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during inter-league play at PNC Park on July 21, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

During their series with the Pirates, Jack Flaherty sent out a two-word post to Instagram.

He wrote: “keep rockin ⚡️”

There were nearly 2,000 likes on his post in one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@_seanandrews: “How’s your arm doing?”

@connorhenningg: “Go win the central goat”

@captain_patman: “You the man, Jack. Go get em!”

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on April 19, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

@_jeremy.allen_ “Miss u in LA flare 🙁”

@baseballgal44: “love this quote… keep bringing the spark Jack”

@_gina.torres_: “The T 🔥”

Looking At Flaherty

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers sits in the dugout after he was taken out of the game in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 27, 2024 in Anaheim, California.

Flaherty was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has spent 10 seasons at the MLB level with the St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers (and Tigers).

In 2024, Flaherty won the World Series with Los Angeles.

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Comerica Park on July 10, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

This season, Flaherty has gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts.

However, he has been out since July 20 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Increasing intensity and distance in throwing progression.”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyZach McKinstry #39 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates scoring on a two-run single off the bat of Brett Callahan in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 17, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Tigers come into Tuesday night as the second-place team in the American League Central with a 61-64 record in 125 games.

They are 4.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first in the division.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 5-5 (and they are 29-33 in 62 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Star Jack Flaherty Sends Out 2-Word Post During Pirates Series

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