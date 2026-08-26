Detroit Tigers Announce Jack Flaherty Update Before Dodgers Series

On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Tigers won Tuesday’s game by a score of 4-1.

Detroit Tigers Announce Jack Flaherty Update

The Tigers continue to play without Jack Flaherty.

He has been out since July 20 with an injury.

On Wednesday, the Tigers announced the latest update on Flaherty.

MLB.com wrote: “Threw third bullpen session on Aug. 26 at Comerica Park. All signs were positive. Will throw another bullpen session in a few days, then hopefully face hitters.”

Before getting hurt, Flaherty had gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts this year.

He is in the middle of his second stint with the Tigers.

The 2024 World Series Champion has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles over 10 seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into the day as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 62-70 record in 132 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 33-32 in 65 games at home).

Right now, the Tigers are 7.0 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first in the division.

On Friday, they will host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

As for the Dodgers, they are currently in the middle of a series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 4-3 loss on Tuesday night.

That said, the Dodgers are still at the top of the National League West with an 80-52 record in their first 132 games this season.