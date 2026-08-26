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Detroit Tigers Announce Jack Flaherty Update Before Dodgers Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 29: Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers looks on before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on March 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Tigers won Tuesday’s game by a score of 4-1.

Detroit Tigers Announce Jack Flaherty Update

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Tigers continue to play without Jack Flaherty.

He has been out since July 20 with an injury.

On Wednesday, the Tigers announced the latest update on Flaherty.

MLB.com wrote: “Threw third bullpen session on Aug. 26 at Comerica Park. All signs were positive. Will throw another bullpen session in a few days, then hopefully face hitters.”

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers takes the ball from Jack Flaherty #9 during a pitching change in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on March 28, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Before getting hurt, Flaherty had gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts this year.

He is in the middle of his second stint with the Tigers.

The 2024 World Series Champion has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles over 10 seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 25: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays with Zach McKinstry #39 and Ben Malgeri #53 at Comerica Park on August 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers come into the day as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 62-70 record in 132 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 33-32 in 65 games at home).

Right now, the Tigers are 7.0 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first in the division.

On Friday, they will host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

GettyShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a triple during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As for the Dodgers, they are currently in the middle of a series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 4-3 loss on Tuesday night.

That said, the Dodgers are still at the top of the National League West with an 80-52 record in their first 132 games this season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announce Jack Flaherty Update Before Dodgers Series

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