Floundering Tigers Lead MLB In Abysmal Stat

The Detroit Tigers have unfortunately seen what was a prime chance to earn their third consecutive berth in the MLB postseason essentially fall by the wayside considering how poorly they’ve played over the last several weeks.

The Tigers, who were 60-61 after a 3-0 win over the divisional rival Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 13, have since gone 4-16 in the 20 games that they’ve played since then.

Their most recent pair of losses both took place in a double-header against the Guardians in Cleveland on Saturday, and in both losses, they were walked-off in frustrating fashion. And with that pair of losses, the Tigers have a firm grasp on a worrying statistic that leads all MLB teams.

The Detroit Tigers Lead MLB In A Very Concerning Statistic As The 2026 Season Nears An End

The Tigers, who were walked-off in both of their games on Saturday against the Guardians, had the lead in both contests, but ultimately lost both of them.

Detroit leads all MLB teams in having allowed six walk-off home runs this season, two more than the next ranked team in the list. Meanwhile, they’ve suffered 10 walk-off losses this season, tied with the rival Royals for most in the Majors, and tied for second overall behind the San Francisco Giants (12).

Perhaps just as concerning is that they’ve now lost 20 games when they’ve enjoyed the lead in the seventh inning or later of a game. Had the Tigers managed to close out even half of those games, they’d be in a far better position right now.

Additionally, they’ve lost 41 games in which they’ve had a lead at any point in the game. Needless to say, things have unraveled very quickly for the Tigers, and Saturday’s consecutive walk-off losses were beyond frustrating for them, leading to manager AJ Hinch literally being at a loss for words.

“There’s a lot of game, 27 outs. You’re going to play them all,” Hinch said following the first walk-off loss via MLB.com. “They did a lot with their opportunities and … yeah, I’m kind of at a loss for words because that’s a tough one.”

“Well, they’re close games, and those hurt more,” he continued. “But it is what it is. Obviously you have to find a way to do whatever you can to scratch out a win.”

The Tigers Believe They Must Use Their Disappointing Losses As Fuel Moving Forward

While a berth in the MLB postseason becomes more and more unlikely by the day and with each loss, the Tigers must remain professional and continue to play out their schedule.

“I think we should keep using it as fuel, go out and play harder the next day,” said rookie Kevin McGonigle, who has a strong chance to win AL Rookie of the Year. “It’s my first year. I’m still new to all this of course, but I think everyone in here has a sick feeling in their stomach. It’s a terrible feeling, and I think the only thing we can do is use it as fuel.”

The Tigers will conclude their series against the Guardians on Saturday evening before returning home to face the Twins at Comerica Park.