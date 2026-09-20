Former Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Steps Away From Dodgers

The Tarik Skubal era with the Detroit Tigers came to a close in early August, as he was traded to the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for a package that included a trio of prospects.

Skubal will now attempt to help the Dodgers become the first team since the New York Yankees to win three straight World Series titles, while the Tigers stand on the brink of being mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

However, Skubal has taken a brief leave of absence from the Dodgers with the postseason on deck, as the club announced he was placed on the bereavement list, meaning a close family member has either unfortunately passed away or is seriously ill.

Former Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Placed On The MLB Bereavement List By The Dodgers

As announced earlier on Sunday by the Dodgers, Skubal has been placed on the bereavement list, though no further details were offered. In a corresponding move, they’ve summoned pitchers Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt.

“The Dodgers recalled RHPs Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt, optioned RHP Seth Halvorsen and placed LHP Tarik Skubal on the bereavement list,” the official X account of the Dodgers reported.

The MLB bereavement list allows a player to miss up to seven straight games.

Since being acquired by the Dodgers, Skubal has posted a 4-2 record with a 2.95 ERA and 60 strikeouts across nine starts.

Tarik Skubal Kept The Door Open To A Future Return To The Tigers

Meanwhile, Skubal seemed to imply that keeping the door open for a return to the Tigers at some point in his career was a possibility.

“I would love to play my whole career in Detroit,” Skubal said during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “I would love to. And hopefully those negotiations pick back up in November once the playoffs are done. And we’ll see where that goes.

“Hopefully they’re involved with everything; I would love to return. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about the City of Detroit and the manager, the coaching, the staff, the trainers, the teammates; it’s tough.

“And I’m going to try not to cry right now, but I love all those guys. So hopefully they’re involved in November and we’ll see what happens then.”