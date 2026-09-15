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Former Detroit Tigers 1st-Round Pick Thriving With New Team After Trade

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DETROIT, MI - MAY 31: Derek Hill #54 of the Detroit Tigers singles against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of Game One of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on May 31, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a 6-5 win on Monday.

Former Detroit Tigers 1st-Round Pick Thriving

GettyDerek Hill #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after his RBI bunt for a single scoring Alec Bohm #28, to trail 3-1 to the Los Angeles Angels, during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 28, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Tigers player is doing well with his current team.

Derek Hill was traded (via the Chicago White Sox) to the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this year.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on June 11: “The Phillies have acquired OF Derek Hill and international bonus pool money from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for OF Dylan Campbell and INF Jose Colmenares. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Jackson Rutledge was designated for assignment.”

So far, Hill has been a very solid pick up for the Phillies (in a supporting role).

He is batting .275 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, 18 runs and six stolen bases in 59 games.

Looking At Hill

GettyDerek Hill #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a three-run double during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hill was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Tigers.

He spent the first three years of his career in Detroit.

Following the Tigers, Hill went to the Washington Nationals.

He then had stops with the Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins and White Sox (before the Phillies).

GettyDerek Hill #54 of the Detroit Tigers runs out a single during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Over seven seasons at the MLB level, Hill is batting .234 with 179 hits, 24 home runs, 84 RBIs, 100 runs and 36 stolen bases in 327 games.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyRiley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with Colt Keith #33 after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. 

The Tigers are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 71-79 record in 150 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 83-67 record in 150 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Detroit Tigers 1st-Round Pick Thriving With New Team After Trade

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