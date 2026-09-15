Former Detroit Tigers 1st-Round Pick Thriving With New Team After Trade

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a 6-5 win on Monday.

Former Detroit Tigers 1st-Round Pick Thriving

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Tigers player is doing well with his current team.

Derek Hill was traded (via the Chicago White Sox) to the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this year.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on June 11: “The Phillies have acquired OF Derek Hill and international bonus pool money from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for OF Dylan Campbell and INF Jose Colmenares. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Jackson Rutledge was designated for assignment.”

So far, Hill has been a very solid pick up for the Phillies (in a supporting role).

He is batting .275 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, 18 runs and six stolen bases in 59 games.

Looking At Hill

Hill was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Tigers.

He spent the first three years of his career in Detroit.

Following the Tigers, Hill went to the Washington Nationals.

He then had stops with the Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins and White Sox (before the Phillies).

Over seven seasons at the MLB level, Hill is batting .234 with 179 hits, 24 home runs, 84 RBIs, 100 runs and 36 stolen bases in 327 games.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 71-79 record in 150 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 83-67 record in 150 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.