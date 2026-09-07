Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers played the final game of their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

They lost by a score of 3-2 (and dropped three out of four games in the series).

Former Tigers All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt IG Post

Also on Sunday, a former Tigers All-Star (Shane Greene) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Greene wrote: “Just a kid with a dream. Pitching for the Staten Island Yankees feels like it was just yesterday. Time flys. Love to everyone who I have came in contact with thru the years. Keep Fighting.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@nickjmccoy: “atta boy, greeney”

@drewdoestaxes: “Braves legend”

@joe_joe__94: “staten islands !!! tell us a story about them days !”

@jcbry_nt: “If only you knew then what you know now! The confidence you would have knowing the places you’d go and the things you’d do! Proud of you Man!”

Greene has over 76,000 followers on Instagram.

Looking At Greene

Greene was picked in the 15th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He pitched his rookie year with the New York Yankees.

Following New York, the 37-year-old spent part of five seasons with the Tigers.

In 2019, he made the All-Star Game.

Greene also had stops with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 years.

He went 24-29 with a 4.50 ERA in 345 career games.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 65-78 record in 143 games.

They will return home to host the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon in Detroit.