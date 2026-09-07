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Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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SEATTLE, WA - MAY 20: Shane Greene #61 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after giving up a two run home run to Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning to tie the game at Safeco Field on May 20, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers played the final game of their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

They lost by a score of 3-2 (and dropped three out of four games in the series).

Former Tigers All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt IG Post

GettyShane Greene #61 of the Detroit Tigers participates in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Also on Sunday, a former Tigers All-Star (Shane Greene) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Greene wrote: “Just a kid with a dream. Pitching for the Staten Island Yankees feels like it was just yesterday. Time flys. Love to everyone who I have came in contact with thru the years. Keep Fighting.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@nickjmccoy: “atta boy, greeney”

@drewdoestaxes: “Braves legend”

@joe_joe__94: “staten islands !!! tell us a story about them days !”

@jcbry_nt: “If only you knew then what you know now! The confidence you would have knowing the places you’d go and the things you’d do! Proud of you Man!”

GettyShane Greene #61 of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Greene has over 76,000 followers on Instagram.

Looking At Greene

GettyShane Greene #61 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates the diving catch by Niko Goodrum (not in photo) to end the game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 7, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

Greene was picked in the 15th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He pitched his rookie year with the New York Yankees.

Following New York, the 37-year-old spent part of five seasons with the Tigers.

In 2019, he made the All-Star Game.

GettyShane Greene #61 of the New York Yankees reacts after he throws an errant ball to first in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers on July 21, 2014 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Greene also had stops with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 years.

He went 24-29 with a 4.50 ERA in 345 career games.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after striking out during the tenth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 06, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 65-78 record in 143 games.

They will return home to host the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon in Detroit.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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