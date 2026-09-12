Former Detroit Tigers Slugger Quietly Signed With Atlanta Braves

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Colorado Rockies in Michigan.

They are coming off a 6-2 win on Friday.

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote: “Ballgame. Tigers 6, Rockies 2. A good night for Framber Valdez. Home runs from Max Clark and Dillon Dingler. Three more hits for Riley Greene.”

Former Tigers Slugger Quietly Signs With Braves

Earlier this month, a former Tigers player quietly signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent C Eric Haase to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “C Eric Haase assigned to FCL Braves.”

Haase appeared in 29 games for the San Francisco Giants this year.

He batted .162 with 12 hits, four home runs, nine RBIs and eight runs.

Looking At Haase

Haase was picked in the 7th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Following Cleveland, Haase played part of four years for the Tigers.

In 2021, he hit 22 home runs in just 98 games.

Before the Giants, Haase had a quick return to the Guardians (and a two-year stint with the Milwaukee Brewers).

Heading into the MLB playoffs, he is good catcher depth for the Braves to have in their organization.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 68-79 record in 147 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.