Former Detroit Tigers Slugger Quietly Signed With Atlanta Braves

ST PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Eric Haase (13) of the Detroit Tigers reacts to his strike out during the 6th inning, at Tropicana Field on September 19, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Curt Leimbach/Getty Images)
Following Cleveland, Haase played part of four years for the Tigers.
In 2021, he hit 22 home runs in just 98 games.
Before the Giants, Haase had a quick return to the Guardians (and a two-year stint with the Milwaukee Brewers).
Heading into the MLB playoffs, he is good catcher depth for the Braves to have in their organization.
Looking At The Tigers Right Now
The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 68-79 record in 147 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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