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Former Detroit Tigers Slugger Quietly Signed With Atlanta Braves

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ST PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Eric Haase (13) of the Detroit Tigers reacts to his strike out during the 6th inning, at Tropicana Field on September 19, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Curt Leimbach/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Colorado Rockies in Michigan.

They are coming off a 6-2 win on Friday.

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote: “Ballgame. Tigers 6, Rockies 2. A good night for Framber Valdez. Home runs from Max Clark and Dillon Dingler. Three more hits for Riley Greene.”

Former Tigers Slugger Quietly Signs With Braves

GettyEric Haase #13 of the Detroit Tigers hits as a home run during the third inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 04, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Earlier this month, a former Tigers player quietly signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent C Eric Haase to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “C Eric Haase assigned to FCL Braves.”

GettyEric Haase #13 of the Detroit Tigers looks at an iPad on the bench between innings against the Minnesota Twins during game one of a double header at Comerica Park on July 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

Haase appeared in 29 games for the San Francisco Giants this year.

He batted .162 with 12 hits, four home runs, nine RBIs and eight runs.

Looking At Haase

GettyEric Haase #18 of the San Francisco Giants rounds first base after hitting a grand slam in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Haase was picked in the 7th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Following Cleveland, Haase played part of four years for the Tigers.

In 2021, he hit 22 home runs in just 98 games.

GettyEric Haase #13 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a home run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 12, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Before the Giants, Haase had a quick return to the Guardians (and a two-year stint with the Milwaukee Brewers).

Heading into the MLB playoffs, he is good catcher depth for the Braves to have in their organization.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyDillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his sixth inning two run home run against the Colorado Rockies with Max Clark #15 and Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 68-79 record in 147 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Detroit Tigers Slugger Quietly Signed With Atlanta Braves

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