Former Tigers Starter Could Join Divisional Rival

Tarik Skubal wasn’t the only pitcher that the Detroit Tigers traded away in the recently completed 2026 MLB campaign.

They also traded away Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres, and in return, received left-handed pitching prospects, Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf.

However, Mize didn’t perform up to snuff with the Padres, and is now an unrestricted free agent. What are the chances that he could find himself back in the American League Central Division?

According to one MLB Insider, the Cleveland Guardians, one of Detroit’s top rivals, should consider taking a waiver on Mize in free agency this offseason.

MLB Insider Urges Cleveland Guardians To Sign Former Detroit Tigers Starter Casey Mize

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Mize would be a perfect offseason addition to the Guardians, who were beaten by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series earlier this fall.

“While the Guardians’ aggressiveness at the trade deadline helped them reach the ALCS, nobody expects them to replicate that in free agency,” Passan wrote. “With the emergence of Chase DeLauter and trade for Jo Adell, their outfield is set for the first time in years. Their infield is solid, too, with the exception of first base, and between that and designated hitter, Cleveland should be in on midtier power bats. What the Guardians really could use is one more solid starting pitcher, preferably on a shorter-term deal, with real upside. And the ideal candidate is right there for them.”

With the Padres, Mize made 10 appearances and amassed a 2-4 record along with a subpar 7.46 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 44.2 innings pitched.

Casey Mize Was Traded From The Tigers To The Guardians

A Springville, Alabama, native, Mize went No. 1 overall to Detroit in the 2018 MLB Draft and reached the majors in 2020.

Since then, he has gone 28-32 with a 4.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 460 strikeouts while pitching for the Tigers and Padres. Mize agreed to a $6.125 million deal with Detroit for 2026 to avoid arbitration.