Former Tigers All-Star Set to Make Historic Broadway Debut

Former Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias has built a career by doing the unexpected.

The slick-fielding infielder spent more than a decade carving out a reputation as one of baseball’s most reliable defenders, earning an All-Star selection and playing for eight Major League organizations.

Along the way, he surprised fans with a successful music career under the stage name “Candelita,” turning his hit song “OMG” into one of baseball’s biggest viral moments during the New York Mets‘ improbable playoff run in 2024.

The 35-year-old will join the cast of Buena Vista Social Club beginning Aug. 27, portraying the Narrator during a six-week run on Broadway. The production marks another milestone in an already unconventional career, as Iglesias is set to become the first Latino Major League Baseball player to perform on Broadway.

“For me, this is a dream come true,” Iglesias said. “To represent Buena Vista Social Club, and to do it on Broadway, is something deeply meaningful and truly special.”

Broadway Role Carries Personal Meaning

While athletes occasionally venture into television or film after retirement, Iglesias’ latest opportunity feels far more personal than a celebrity cameo.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Iglesias played for the Cuban national baseball team before defecting and eventually signing with the Boston Red Sox organization.

Buena Vista Social Club tells the story of legendary Cuban musicians whose careers span decades of political and cultural change, culminating in the iconic 1997 album that introduced their music to audiences around the world.

The Broadway production has quickly become one of the year’s most celebrated musicals, earning 10 Tony Award nominations and taking home five wins, including honors for choreography, orchestrations and sound design.

For Iglesias, joining a production centered on Cuban history and culture offers an opportunity to celebrate the country that shaped his life long before he became a Major League ballplayer.

“Anyone who truly knows Cuba understands the journey we have endured,” Iglesias said. “This musical is unique, powerful and unlike anything else.”

The production also gives Iglesias the chance to perform in New York City, where his popularity reached another level during his memorable stint with the Mets.

Music Has Become Part of Iglesias’ Identity

Although many baseball fans first knew Iglesias for his acrobatic defense, his musical career has steadily grown over the past several years.

His breakthrough came in 2024 when “OMG” became synonymous with the Mets’ surprising postseason push. The song blasted throughout Citi Field after home runs, served as Iglesias’ walk-up music and became an anthem embraced by both teammates and fans as New York advanced to the National League Championship Series.

What started as a personal music project quickly evolved into one of baseball’s biggest cultural moments that season. Iglesias even performed the song live at Citi Field before later taking the stage at the All-MLB Awards in Las Vegas.

The track eventually climbed to No. 1 on the iTunes Latin Pop chart, demonstrating that his success in music extended well beyond the clubhouse.

Broadway presents a different challenge than recording music or performing concerts, but Iglesias has already shown he is comfortable entertaining crowds outside the baseball diamond.

Tigers Fans Saw Some of the Best Years of His Career

While Iglesias has suited up for eight Major League teams, Detroit remains one of the defining stops of his baseball journey.

Acquired by the Tigers during the 2013 season, Iglesias immediately became one of the club’s defensive anchors. His quick hands, elite instincts and ability to make difficult plays look routine made him one of the American League’s premier defensive shortstops during Detroit’s postseason window.

His strongest individual season came in 2015, when he earned the only All-Star selection of his career after batting .300 in 137 games. That season reinforced what Tigers fans already knew: Iglesias brought far more value than what appeared in the box score.

Over parts of six seasons with Detroit, Iglesias appeared in 558 games and hit .268 while collecting 513 hits, 113 doubles, 19 home runs, 167 RBIs and 42 stolen bases.

His consistency in the field helped stabilize the Tigers’ infield during an era that featured stars such as Miguel Cabrera, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Even after leaving Detroit, Iglesias continued finding ways to contribute. His versatility allowed him to extend his career with multiple clubs, appearing all over the infield and even spending time in left field and at designated hitter during his final Major League season with the San Diego Padres in 2025.