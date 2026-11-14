Former Detroit Tigers 32-Year-Old Suddenly Signs With Phillies

The Detroit Tigers were among baseball’s most disappointing teams in 2026.

After entering the season with high expectations, they finished fourth in the AL Central with a 76-86 record. With this, they missed the postseason.

Given how this season went for the Tigers, they should be a busy team this offseason. They need to improve their roster if they hope for better results in 2027.

Now, with the offseason getting started, a former Tigers pitcher has signed with the Phillies.

Former Detroit Tigers 32-Year-Old Signs With Phillies

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has signed a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies during the early days of the offseason.

“Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent RHP Geoff Hartlieb to a minor league contract,” MLB.com reported.

Hartlieb signing with the Phillies comes after he spent this season with the Athletics.

In 18 games for the Athletics in 2026, Hartlieb posted a 2-1 record, a 4.82 ERA, and 22 strikeouts.

The former Tigers pitcher spent most of this season with Triple-A Las Vegas, though. In 27 games with the Triple-A club in 2026, he posted a 5-0 record, a 3.35 ERA, and 53 strikeouts.

Looking at Hartlieb’s Time With the Tigers

Hartlieb signed a minor league contract with the Tigers in July of the 2025 season. This was shortly after he was released by the New York Yankees that season.

Hartlieb made two appearances for the Tigers in 2025. During them, he posted a 0-0 record, one strikeout, and allowed two earned runs in two innings pitched.

Hartlieb also appeared in six games for Triple-A Toledo during his time with the Tigers organization. He had a 1-0 record, a 4.35 ERA, and 14 strikeouts with the Triple-A club.