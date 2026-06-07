Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Change Before Mariners Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Seattle Mariners (at home) in Michigan.

The teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

They are coming off a 4-0 loss on Saturday.

Gleyber Torres (who led off) finished with four strikeouts in four at-bats.

Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Change

For Sunday’s game, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 6/7 K. Carpenter RF K. McGonigle SS G. Torres DH R. Greene LF D. Dingler C C. Keith 3B S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry 2B W. Pérez CF J. Flaherty SP”

Torres has been moved down to the 3rd spot in the order.

He is also the team’s DH on Sunday.

The three-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .278 with 37 hits, three home runs, 14 RBI’s and 23 runs in 36 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup For Tigers

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup for the Tigers:

@HarloweWilde: “Castillo should be hittable, but obv Jack is too. But a series win and a 5-1 June against very good teams would be a great signing and obv with Tarik starting in WM even better!”

@dwisniew269: “Please AJ I’m assuming you are putting Kerry first to try and keep him from getting pinch hit, but if it doesn’t work leave him to get the lefties Jones isn’t doing anything ”

@DETTigerTruther: “Very interesting concoction here. I wonder the rationale behind it”

@ATC_1984: “And Flaherty’s on the mound. Yeah, this one’s going to Seattle.”

@ilovefinnegan67: “i thought the kerry leadoff experiment was over”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into Sunday as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 26-39 record in 65 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and have gone 15-15 in 30 games at home).

Following the day off on Monday, the Tigers will remain in Detroit for a series with the Minnesota Twins that starts on Tuesday.