Detroit Tigers Make Gleyber Torres Announcement Before White Sox Series

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will wrap up their series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

Detroit Tigers Make Gleyber Torres Announcement

The Tigers have been without Gleyber Torres since May 2.

That said, they got a positive update on the three-time MLB All-Star ahead of Thursday’s game.

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote: “Kerry Carpenter and Gleyber Torres are going to Toledo tomorrow. Carpenter is expected to play on rehab assignment. Torres won’t play immediately but could by the end of the weekend.”

Before getting hurt, Torres had been batting .259 with 30 hits, two home runs, 11 RBI’s and 18 runs in his first 32 games of the season.

The 29-year-old is in his second year with the Tigers (after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees).

MLB.com wrote (on May 27): ” Tracked pitches against Justin Verlander in live BP session on May 27. Will take batting practice on May 28 before being evaluated for potential rehab assignment.”

The Tigers have dealt with an abundance of injuries that have derailed their season.

Getting Torres back would be a huge addition to their lineup.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 22-34 record in 56 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 14-13 in 27 games at home).

Following the Angels, the Tigers will visit the White Sox on Friday in Chicago.

Looking Ahead At The White Sox

The White Sox will finish up a series with the Minnesota Twins (also on Thursday) at home.

They are 28-27 in 55 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League Central.

Over their last ten games, the White Sox have gone 5-5 (and they are 16-11 in 27 games at home).