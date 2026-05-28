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Detroit Tigers Make Gleyber Torres Announcement Before White Sox Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers reacts during the second inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will wrap up their series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

Detroit Tigers Make Gleyber Torres Announcement

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 14, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

The Tigers have been without Gleyber Torres since May 2.

That said, they got a positive update on the three-time MLB All-Star ahead of Thursday’s game.

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote:Kerry Carpenter and Gleyber Torres are going to Toledo tomorrow. Carpenter is expected to play on rehab assignment. Torres won’t play immediately but could by the end of the weekend.”

Before getting hurt, Torres had been batting .259 with 30 hits, two home runs, 11 RBI’s and 18 runs in his first 32 games of the season.

The 29-year-old is in his second year with the Tigers (after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees).

MLB.com wrote (on May 27): ” Tracked pitches against Justin Verlander in live BP session on May 27. Will take batting practice on May 28 before being evaluated for potential rehab assignment.”

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers throws the ball to first base for an out in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park on April 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers have dealt with an abundance of injuries that have derailed their season.

Getting Torres back would be a huge addition to their lineup.

Tigers Right Now

GettyA.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers watches batting practice prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 09, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 22-34 record in 56 games.

They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and 14-13 in 27 games at home).

Following the Angels, the Tigers will visit the White Sox on Friday in Chicago.

Looking Ahead At The White Sox

GettyManager Will Venable #1 of the Chicago White Sox during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 23, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The White Sox defeated the Diamondbacks 4-1.

The White Sox will finish up a series with the Minnesota Twins (also on Thursday) at home.

They are 28-27 in 55 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League Central.

Over their last ten games, the White Sox have gone 5-5 (and they are 16-11 in 27 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Make Gleyber Torres Announcement Before White Sox Series

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