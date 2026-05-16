Detroit Tigers Get Gleyber Torres News Before Blue Jays Series

On Friday evening, the Detroit Tigers opened up a new series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) in Michigan.

They have been one of the most injured teams in all of baseball to start the 2026 season.

One player who is dealing with an injury is Gleyber Torres.

Tigers PR wrote (on May 6): “The Tigers today placed INF Gleyber Torres on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 4) with a left oblique strain. INF Jace Jung has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo.”

The three-time All-Star last played in a game on May 2.

He had been batting .259 with 30 hits, two home runs, 11 RBI’s and 18 runs in 32 games.

Tigers Get Gleyber Torres News Before Blue Jays

Ahead of their series with the Blue Jays, the Tigers announced the latest update on Torres.

Jason Beck of MLB.com wrote: “Gleyber Torres is trending towards a rehab assignment soon, according to A.J. Hinch. Currently running and throwing along with batting practice.”

Getting Torres back in action would give the Tigers a huge boost whenever he returns.

He is coming off his first season with the franchise where he batted .256 with 136 hits, 16 home runs, 74 RBI’s, 79 runs and four stolen bases in 145 games.

The 29-year-old spent the first seven years of his career playing for the New York Yankees.

He made the All-Star Game in each of his first two seasons.

In addition, Torres helped lead the franchise to the 2024 World Series (where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Tigers Ahead Of Blue Jays

The Tigers come into their series with the Blue Jays as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 19-25 record in 44 games.

That said, they are an excellent 12-6 in the 18 games they have played at Comerica Park.

After the Blue Jays, the Tigers will remain in Detroit for a series with the Cleveland Guardians that starts on Monday.

Last season, they lost to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.