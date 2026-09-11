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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Gleyber Torres News Before Rockies Series

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Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 04: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Ng/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers start their series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are coming off a 7-2 win against the Minnesota Twins and will be aiming to get back in the win column on Friday against Colorado.

Gleyber Torres did not play in Detroit’s most recent game after being given a day off.

Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Gleyber Torres News

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 16: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers throws to first base for a double play after forcing out Colson Montgomery #12 of the Chicago White Sox at second base in the top of the second inning at Comerica Park on August 16, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers have announced their lineup for Friday’s game, and Torres will officially be starting again.

Torres will be batting second and will be Detroit’s DH for their series opener against the Rockies.

Here is Detroit’s lineup for their game against the Rockies, as reported by Underdog MLB: K. McGonigle 3B G. Torres DH C. Keith 1B R. Greene LF D. Dingler C M. Clark CF J. Peck SS Z. McKinstry RF J. Báez 2B

Looking at Torres

Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 05: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers gets in the face of Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on August 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Torres has played in 86 games this season with the Tigers, where he has eight home runs, 36 RBI, and a .270 batting average.

Torres is on a hot streak right now, as he has hits in each of his last five appearances. As a result, he will now be aiming to keep this kind of hitting going after being put back into Detroit’s lineup against the Rockies.

It will be interesting to see what kind of performance Torres has in his return to the lineup for Detroit from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Gleyber Torres News Before Rockies Series

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