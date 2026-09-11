Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Gleyber Torres News Before Rockies Series

The Detroit Tigers start their series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are coming off a 7-2 win against the Minnesota Twins and will be aiming to get back in the win column on Friday against Colorado.

Gleyber Torres did not play in Detroit’s most recent game after being given a day off.

Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Gleyber Torres News

The Detroit Tigers have announced their lineup for Friday’s game, and Torres will officially be starting again.

Torres will be batting second and will be Detroit’s DH for their series opener against the Rockies.

Here is Detroit’s lineup for their game against the Rockies, as reported by Underdog MLB: K. McGonigle 3B G. Torres DH C. Keith 1B R. Greene LF D. Dingler C M. Clark CF J. Peck SS Z. McKinstry RF J. Báez 2B

Looking at Torres

Torres has played in 86 games this season with the Tigers, where he has eight home runs, 36 RBI, and a .270 batting average.

Torres is on a hot streak right now, as he has hits in each of his last five appearances. As a result, he will now be aiming to keep this kind of hitting going after being put back into Detroit’s lineup against the Rockies.

It will be interesting to see what kind of performance Torres has in his return to the lineup for Detroit from here.