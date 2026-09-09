Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Gleyber Torres News During Twins Series

The Detroit Tigers finish off their series against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. After losing their most recent game to Minnesota by a 3-2 final score, they will be looking to get back in the win column in the series finale.

Now, as the Tigers prepare for their series finale against the Twins, they have announced some lineup news regarding Gleyber Torres.

Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Is Out of the Lineup

After batting second and playing second base in the Tigers’ most recent game against the Twins, Torres will not be starting for them on Wednesday. With this, the three-time All-Star is being replaced by Hao-Yu Lee in Detroit’s lineup.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order with Torres being taken out of the lineup.

K. McGonigle 3B

H. Lee 2B

C. Keith 1B

R. Greene DH

D. Dingler C

B. Callahan LF

M. Clark CF

B. Malgeri RF

J. Peck SS

Observing Torres’ 2026 Season With the Tigers

Torres has appeared in 86 games so far this season with the Tigers, where he has recorded eight home runs, 12 doubles, 36 RBI, and a .270 batting average. Overall, the nine-year MLB veteran has been a solid part of Detroit’s roster again this season, even if they have struggled as a team.

Torres is also on a hot streak right now, as he has hits in each of his last five games. Due to this, once he gets back into the lineup for Detroit, he will be looking to keep his strong play going.