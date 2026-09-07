Detroit Tigers GM Announces Major Career News Amid Disappointing Season

The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a disappointing season as they will fail to make the playoffs.

Detroit was a seller at the trade deadline, as the Tigers traded away ace Tarik Skubal and former first-overall pick Casey Mize.

The Tigers are 65-78 and are set to kick off a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Detroit Tigers GM Announces Career News

Before the Tigers kick off a three-game home series against the Twins, Detroit’s general manager Jeff Greenberg made a major career decision.

Greenberg’s name came up as a potential candidate to run the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings’ front office. However, before the Twins series, he withdrew his name from consideration, according to Evan Woodberry.

“News: Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg has removed his name from consideration for the head of hockey operations position with the Red Wings,” Woodberry wrote on X.

Greenberg does have a background in the NHL, so it wasn’t a surprise to see his name involved. He grew up playing hockey, and even played on a club team at Penn. He interned for the Pittsburgh Pirates during his undergraduate studies. Greenberg then interned for the Arizona Diamondbacks and MLB’s executive office during law school while he was at Columbia.

Greenberg then worked in the Chicago Cubs‘ front office after graduating, became director of baseball operations in 2018, and director of professional scouting in 2019. He then served as AGM in 2020.

In 2022, Greenberg left baseball as he was hired as the assistant general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL. He held the role for a year and a half before returning to baseball after being hired by the Tigers as their general manager.

Given his experience in both MLB and the NHL’s front offices, Greenberg was a trendy name for the Red Wings job. Yet, he opted not to pursue it and will remain the Tigers’ general manager going forward.

Detroit Right Now

The Tigers are coming off losing three-of-four to the Cleveland Guardians, where Detroit was walked off in all three losses.

Cleveland didn’t throw a single pitch in the series when they had the lead, but still managed to win three-of-four, which was frustrating for the Tigers.

“The walk-offs are painful,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “I mean, it’s the worst feeling coming off somebody else’s field while they’re celebrating. Obviously we’ve played a ton of close games against these guys. Close games don’t matter unless you win. I like our fight. I like [that] the guys are into it. We’re not going to quit. We’re not going to concede. We get to go home for a homestand. But this was a rough trip.”

Detroit went 2-5 on the road trip as the Tigers are seemingly out of playoff contention now.

The Tigers enter play on Monday with a record of 65-78 and are 7.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot.