Detroit Tigers Announced Riley Greene News During Guardians Series

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers won by a score of 6-4.

Riley Greene had one run before exiting with an injury.

The Tigers wrote (via X): “Riley Greene is being evaluated after exiting the game due to right hamstring tightness.”

Detroit Tigers Announced Riley Greene News

The Tigers have already announced the news that Greene will be out of the lineup on Wednesday.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Departed in third inning of Aug. 11 game vs. Guardians. Will receive tests to determine severity but will not be in lineup Aug. 12.”

Greene is in the middle of another productive season.

He is currently batting .273 with 115 hits, 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, 65 runs and three stolen bases in 117 games.

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote (during the game): “Riley Greene is out of the game. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning but later scored from first on a double. Ben Malgeri goes to LF”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@1kovacs: “Would like to see Callahan LH OF get a shot if they want to go lefty outfield swap assuming Greene is out”

@javybetter: “Tigers have lost their entire outfield this year lol”

@betaiota389: “Carpenter coming back anytime soon?”

@AndrewH68919467: “IL stint coming, question is who the call goes to”

Evan Woodbery: “Ben Malgeri enters to play left field in the 3rd inning, replacing Riley Greene, who was hit by a pitch on his shin the previous inning. Greene looked fine and even scored from first on Spencer Torkelson’s double. But presumably a precautionary exit to get checked out.”

Looking At Greene

Greene was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five seasons of his MLB career with the Tigers.

The 25-year-old has made the MLB All-Star Game in three straight seasons.