Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Announced Riley Greene News During Guardians Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 08: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers looks on while playing the Athletics at Comerica Park on July 08, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers won by a score of 6-4.

Riley Greene had one run before exiting with an injury.

The Tigers wrote (via X): “Riley Greene is being evaluated after exiting the game due to right hamstring tightness.”

Detroit Tigers Announced Riley Greene News

GettyRiley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers watches the flight of his first inning home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City.

The Tigers have already announced the news that Greene will be out of the lineup on Wednesday.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Departed in third inning of Aug. 11 game vs. Guardians. Will receive tests to determine severity but will not be in lineup Aug. 12.”

Greene is in the middle of another productive season.

He is currently batting .273 with 115 hits, 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, 65 runs and three stolen bases in 117 games.

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote (during the game): “Riley Greene is out of the game. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning but later scored from first on a double. Ben Malgeri goes to LF”

Social Media Reacts

GettyRiley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying:

@1kovacs: “Would like to see Callahan LH OF get a shot if they want to go lefty outfield swap assuming Greene is out”

@javybetter: “Tigers have lost their entire outfield this year lol”

@betaiota389: “Carpenter coming back anytime soon?”

@AndrewH68919467: “IL stint coming, question is who the call goes to”

Evan Woodbery: “Ben Malgeri enters to play left field in the 3rd inning, replacing Riley Greene, who was hit by a pitch on his shin the previous inning. Greene looked fine and even scored from first on Spencer Torkelson’s double. But presumably a precautionary exit to get checked out.”

Looking At Greene

GettyRiley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers runs the bases on his two run home run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 04, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Greene was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five seasons of his MLB career with the Tigers.

The 25-year-old has made the MLB All-Star Game in three straight seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Announced Riley Greene News During Guardians Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x