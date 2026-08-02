Tarik Skubal Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Tigers-Dodgers Trade

On Sunday, the deal that sent Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers became official.

Skubal had spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Tigers.

The Dodgers wrote (via X): “The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith.”

Skubal Sends Out Heartfelt Post

After the trade became official, Skubal sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Detroit, Thank you for the last 8 years! Words can’t describe what this city has meant to me and my family. The support has never gone unnoticed and it’s something I’ll appreciate the rest of my life. To my teammates, coaches, staff, thank you for always pushing me to be the best version of myself. Detroit will forever have a special place in my heart. Much love 🫶🏻”

There were over 45,000 likes on his post in one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@bensullivan21: “What a ride. Thank you for everything Goat❤️”

@chowdowndetroit: “Thank you for all the memories! One of the best pitchers I’ve ever had the privilege of watching in person. 🔥🙌🐐”

@this.is.kamel: “Get your ring, sign back in the off season and boom. We fleeced the dodgers!”

@tkyletang: “tarik skubal we will miss you, but max clark will take over now”

@dr.shebli_: “Don’t blame you brother — we just didn’t do enough to get over the hump. Best of luck in LA”

Gleyber Torres, Javier Báez, Blake Snell, Devin Booker, Kenley Jansen and the Dodgers were among the people to like Skubal’s post.

Looking At Skubal

Skubal was picked in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is currently 7-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 16 starts this season.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner is expected to help the Dodgers win their third straight World Series title.