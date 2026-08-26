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Detroit Tigers’ A.J. Hinch Makes Honest Tarik Skubal Statement Before Dodgers Series

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Baltimore Orioles v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MI - JULY 29: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers, right, is hugged by manager A.J. Hinch #14 after being pulled from the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on July 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Friday after wrapping up a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon.

Former Tigers star left-hander Tarik Skubal will start for the Dodgers on Friday, according to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News.

Before Friday’s game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch commented on Skubal’s return to Detroit.

Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch Makes Honest Tarik Skubal Statement

Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners - Game Two

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 05: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 and Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers shake hands prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Via McCosky on X: “We have to do a good job of separating the bond with the human and the competitor…We can have a ton of respect for him and his time here but also make it a bad Friday for him.” –AJ Hinch on the return of Tarik Skubal 

The Tigers traded Skubal, 29, to the Dodgers ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Detroit received outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith in the deal.

Looking at Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Tarik Skubal

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Skubal has posted a 3.38 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 24 innings across four starts with the Dodgers since the blockbuster trade.

He recorded a 2.79 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP and 116 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings with Detroit this year. He missed over two months of the season due to an elbow injury that required surgery.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 21: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Tigers selected Skubal in the ninth round (No. 255 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Seattle.

Skubal made his MLB in 2020. He posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers. He led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.

Detroit Tigers v Cincinnati Reds

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 07: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates at the end of the 6th innin against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 07, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Skubal is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see how the offseason goes for Skubal, especially with the looming lockout.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 25: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his two run home run in the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays with Javier Báez #28 at Comerica Park on August 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Tigers have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Detroit is 4 1/2 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot and seven games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers’ A.J. Hinch Makes Honest Tarik Skubal Statement Before Dodgers Series

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