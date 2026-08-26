Detroit Tigers’ A.J. Hinch Makes Honest Tarik Skubal Statement Before Dodgers Series

The Detroit Tigers are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Friday after wrapping up a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon.

Former Tigers star left-hander Tarik Skubal will start for the Dodgers on Friday, according to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News.

Before Friday’s game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch commented on Skubal’s return to Detroit.

Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch Makes Honest Tarik Skubal Statement

Via McCosky on X: “We have to do a good job of separating the bond with the human and the competitor…We can have a ton of respect for him and his time here but also make it a bad Friday for him.” –AJ Hinch on the return of Tarik Skubal

The Tigers traded Skubal, 29, to the Dodgers ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Detroit received outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith in the deal.

Looking at Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Tarik Skubal

Skubal has posted a 3.38 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 24 innings across four starts with the Dodgers since the blockbuster trade.

He recorded a 2.79 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP and 116 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings with Detroit this year. He missed over two months of the season due to an elbow injury that required surgery.

The Tigers selected Skubal in the ninth round (No. 255 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Seattle.

Skubal made his MLB in 2020. He posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers. He led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.

Skubal is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see how the offseason goes for Skubal, especially with the looming lockout.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Detroit is 4 1/2 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot and seven games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central.