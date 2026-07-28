Tigers’ A.J. Hinch Makes Tarik Skubal Decision Amid Trade Talks

The Detroit Tigers are committing to ace pitcher Tarik Skubal to continue making starts despite his name being floated in trade rumors.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said on Tuesday that Skubal will make his scheduled start on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles. Although trade talks involving Skubal continue to pick up, Detroit is still competing for a postseason spot.

“We’re trying to win the series to put us in a better position to be a playoff team,” Hinch told ESPN ahead of the Tigers’ second game of the series against the Orioles. “The information I have is, win the series. We obviously need to win tonight to get to that position. But I fully expect him to start.”

Tarik Skubal’s time in Detroit could be drawing to a close. The MLB trade deadline is on Aug. 3.

Tarik Skubal Wants to Remain With Detroit Despite Trade Drama

In the weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline, Tarik Skubal has been the most popular name involved in rumors.

Part of this has to do with his expiring contract. Skubal won his arbitration hearing in February and is making $32 million this season. He is set to take on unrestricted free agency this winter.

With teams around the league wanting to get in on a trade for the ace pitcher, Skubal wants to remain with the team that he’s spent the first seven years of his career with.

“Skubal has informed friends that he badly wants to stay in Detroit the rest of the season, believing they have a legitimate shot at the World Series, and has zero appetite to be traded,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported.

“I’ve never lost faith,” Skubal has said about the Detroit Tigers.

In the past two seasons, Skubal has been the best pitcher in baseball. Skubal has won back-to-back AL Cy Young awards in 2024 and 2025.

An injury to his throwing elbow that required surgery in May resulted in the 29-year-old missing five weeks. He’s since returned and continues to look impressive.

In 15 starts this season, Skubal has a 7-5 record, 2.70 ERA, and 0.92 WHIP over 90.0 innings pitched.

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Tigers Sit at Awkward Spot Heading Into Trade Deadline

The Detroit Tigers are without a set motive with less than a week before the MLB trade deadline.

“The Tigers head into the final week before MLB’s Trade Deadline with still no clear signal whether they’ll be buyers, sellers or sit somewhere in between,” wrote MLB.com’s Jason Beck.

Detroit sits at 50-57 and is six games behind the Chicago White Sox for the lead in the AL Central. A Wild Card spot is just as complicated, as there are six teams within 5.5 games of the Cleveland Guardians for the final spot.