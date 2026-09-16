Injured Detroit Tigers Star Owed $11 Million In Deferred Payments

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers finished their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

After winning the first two games, the Tigers were unable to complete the three-game sweep.

They lost by a score of 5-1.

Injured Tiger Owed $11 Million In Deferred Payments

While the Tigers will not be making the 2026 MLB playoffs, there has been a lot of excitement around the fact that Justin Verlander could make his return for one more start.

He has only pitched in one game this year (on March 30).

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News wrote (on September 13): “AJ Hinch said the hope is that Justin Verlander will be able to pitch on the final Saturday of the season, during Ver-Fest, at Comerica Park. It’s not a firm schedule. He has a few more boxes to check. But that is the goal.”

MLB.com also wrote (on September 15): “Threw a bullpen session on Sept. 15. Will throw a simulated game next weekend in Chicago before being evaluated for potential return on final weekend of regular season.”

It’s worth noting that Verlander is getting $13 million for the 2026 season.

That said, $11.1 million is deferred from 2030-39 (h/t Spotrac).

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote (on February 10, 2026): “It’s real. The Tigers have signed Justin Verlander to a one-year deal worth $13 million The deal includes $11M in deferrals”

While Verlander’s lack of availability was not worth anywhere near that amount of money, he is still one of the greatest players in franchise history who is going to end his career with the team.

MLB wrote (on July 8): “Justin Verlander announces he will retire at the end of the 2026 season. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner has 266 career wins and is 8th on the all-time strikeout list with 3,554 over 21 seasons. Named today to his 10th All-Star team, Verlander was the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP. He is a two-time World Series Champion and has three career no-hitters to his name.”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 72-80 record in 152 games.

They will visit the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.