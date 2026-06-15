Injured Detroit Tigers Star Owed $24 Million Next Season

On Monday, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Houston Astros in Texas.

They are coming off a series where they lost two games to the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio.).

Most recently, Sunday’s game was postponed.

Injured Tigers Star Owed $24 Million Next Season

The Tigers have been one of the most injured teams in all of baseball.

One player who has been out since April 28 is Javier Báez.

He had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBI’s, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote (on May 26): “Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (right ankle sprain) will see a specialist after his injury has not responded as anticipated, per A.J. Hinch. Baez has been on the injured list since April 29.”

It’s worth noting that Báez is making $24 million this season.

The Tigers are also on the hook for another $24 million 2027 (before he becomes a free agent in 2028).

When Báez is available, he is still a solid player at 33.

Last season, he made the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

MLB.com wrote (on June 2): “Visited with a specialist, who recommended a brief shutdown from rehab activity.”

Looking At Baez

Báez was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career with the Chicago Cubs, helping lead the franchise to the 2016 World Series title.

Following the Cubs, Báez had a brief stint with the New York Mets.

The three-time All-Star has been with the Tigers since 2022.

Tigers PR wrote (on June 11): “The Tigers today claimed OF James Outman off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Javier Baez has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 29-42 record in 71 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and 11-26 in 37 games on the road).