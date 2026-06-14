MLB Insider Reveals Latest Twist In Tarik Skubal’s Future With Tigers

One of the biggest questions facing the Detroit Tigers as they continue working their way back up from the bottom of the American League Central standings centers around the long-term future of ace pitcher Tarik Skubal.

Skubal has dealt with significant injury setbacks throughout his career, including Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon procedure. Most recently, he underwent a NanoScope procedure on his throwing arm to remove a loose body, a less invasive technique designed to minimize recovery time.

The two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner also made headlines off the field this past offseason. After taking the Tigers to arbitration, Skubal prevailed in the case and secured a $32 million salary for the 2026 campaign, well above the club’s $19 million offer.

His value to Detroit became even more apparent during a disastrous May in which the Tigers managed just six victories in 28 games.

This year’s MLB Trade Deadline falls on Monday, August 3, at 6:00 p.m. ET. What will the Tigers do with Skubal if they’re unable to climb back into the postseason race by then?

Will The Detroit Tigers Keep Or Trade Ace Pitcher Tarik Skubal?

According to veteran MLB writer Bob Nightengale, the Tigers, who have rebounded by winning seven of their last 10 games following a disappointing and forgettable month of May, plan to wait until around the MLB All-Star break before fully evaluating their outlook for the remainder of the season and determining whether Skubal will be traded or remain with the organization moving forward.

“Hold those phone calls: The Detroit Tigers went into an utter free-fall after Tarik Skubal went down with a bone chip in his elbow, losing 21 of 25 games, with teams salivating at the chance to acquire Skubal,” he wrote.

Nightengale continued:

“Yet, the Tigers since have gone 7-3 in June and Skubal returned Saturday, with Casey Mize and Justin Verlander on the way back. The Tigers plan to wait until around the All-Star break to see if they can get back in the race before pulling the plug on their season and trading Skubal.”

The Tigers recently activated Skubal from the 15-day injured list and placed right-hander Jack Flaherty on the 15-day IL with a left peroneal strain.

Before his surgical procedure, Skubal posted a 3-2 record along with a 2.70 ERA, 45 strikeouts, and a 0.95 WHIP across seven starts.

The Tigers Want To Win With Skubal

In April, Tigers executive Scott Harris made it clear the organization’s preference is to win with Skubal.

“This organization is all about winning, and Tarik is a big part of our ability to win here,” Harris said. “Having him go every five days really sets the tone for our team. And if we want to climb the whole mountain, if we want to win the World Series, I think it’s really important that he’s performing at a really high level, and he is. He’s also setting a really powerful example for all the other pitchers on our staff.”

“So we’re focused on the here and now, we’re focused on winning this year, and we feel like we have a great chance to win every time he’s on the bump,” Harris said.