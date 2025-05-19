Detroit Tigers Prospect Sparks Comeback Season in West Michigan

Once considered a high-upside draft pick with a powerful bat, Izaac Pacheco’s journey through the Detroit Tigers‘ farm system has been a rollercoaster.

After years of inconsistency and injury setbacks, the 22-year-old infielder is making significant strides with the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps in 2025, reigniting hopes for his future in the majors.

Just how big is this return by #Tigers Izaac Pacheco? Let's let the numbers explain it: April (10 games, 33 AB):

.212/.366/.364, .730 OPS, 7 H, 3 XBH, 3 RBI May (12 games, 44 AB):

.364/.420/.682, 1.102 OPS, 16 H, 9 XBH, 8 RBI — Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) May 18, 2025

Early Career and Challenges

Drafted 39th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Friendswood High School in Texas, Pacheco entered the Tigers’ organization with high expectations.

Known for his left-handed power and projectable frame, he showed promise in his initial professional seasons.

However, from 2022 to 2024, Pacheco struggled to find consistency at the plate, posting a combined batting average of .216 with 19 home runs over 200 games, primarily with West Michigan.

His strikeout rate also climbed, peaking at 17.3% in 2024, raising concerns about his ability to adjust to higher-level pitching.

2025: A Year of Transformation

Entering his fourth season with West Michigan, Pacheco faced a pivotal year in 2025.

Recognizing the need for change, he focused on improving his plate discipline and pitch recognition during the offseason. The results have been noteworthy:

Strikeout Rate: Reduced by 5% compared to the previous season.

Walk Rate: Increased by 4%, indicating better pitch selection.

Isolated Power (ISO): Doubled from last year, showcasing enhanced power-hitting capabilities.

These improvements have translated into tangible on-field success.

“He works with such intensity. And he has good conversations with Matt Malott, our hitting coach,” Cappuccilli said.

“Izaac likes getting information…Just understanding from a mechanical standpoint what he has to do, constantly making little tweaks.”

Pacheco has delivered key performances, including a game where he contributed a double and a triple, helping the Whitecaps secure a 7-0 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps, on May 14.

Izaac Pacheco drives an RBI triple to the right-center gap. This is not a replay. He did the exact same thing last night. The Whitecaps lead 7-0 in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/vlQLatEvLb — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) May 15, 2025

Defensive Versatility and Growth

While primarily a third baseman, Pacheco has also seen time at shortstop and first base, enhancing his defensive versatility.

This adaptability increases his value within the organization, providing multiple pathways to the majors.

His defensive skills have shown improvement, with more consistent fielding and better footwork, aligning with the Tigers’ emphasis on versatile infielders.

“He plays a really good third base–and he runs the bases aggressively,” West Michigan manager Tony Cappuccilli said.

“Again, not to harp on things, but his pre-game is so good, going through his primary stuff off to the side, doing his hands-work.

“His routine is particularly specific. That’s just kind of how he is. He likes to be detailed with his work.”

Looking Ahead

Pacheco’s resurgence in 2025 has not gone unnoticed. Once ranked as high as the 6th best prospect in the Tigers’ system, his recent performance could propel him back into the organization’s top prospect discussions.

If he maintains this trajectory, a promotion to Double-A Erie SeaWolves could be on the horizon, bringing him one step closer to realizing his major league aspirations.

According to The Detroit News’ Lynn Denning, “Pacheco also plays third base, which as any student of Tigers history and its current team knows, has long been an area of need. He has zero errors in 16 games at third.”

Izaac Pacheco’s journey reflects the challenges and resilience inherent in professional baseball.

His 2025 season serves as a testament to his dedication and adaptability, offering renewed optimism for his future with the Detroit Tigers.

As he continues to develop, Pacheco embodies the potential that the Tigers saw in him during the 2021 draft, making his progress a storyline worth following for fans and analysts alike.