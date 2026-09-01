The $35 million starter has been working his way back from the setback. On Tuesday, ahead of the Tigers’ matchup against the Minnesota Twins, Flaherty was given a new update.
Jack Flaherty threw 20 pitches in one live inning today against Brett Callahan and Eduardo Valencia,” Tigers insider Chris McCosky reports. “Velo hit 93 mph. Decision coming in five days whether he’s do another live BP or start a short rehab assignment.”
Flaherty is looking at a rehab stint as early as next week.
Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others.
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The Detroit Tigers provided a new injury update on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty ahead of Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
Tigers Provide Jack Flaherty Injury Update Ahead of Matchup vs. Twins