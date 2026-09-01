Tigers Provide Jack Flaherty Injury Update Ahead of Matchup vs. Twins

The Detroit Tigers have been monitoring right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty since he landed on the 15-day injured list on July 21 with right forearm inflammation.

The $35 million starter has been working his way back from the setback. On Tuesday, ahead of the Tigers’ matchup against the Minnesota Twins, Flaherty was given a new update.

Jack Flaherty threw 20 pitches in one live inning today against Brett Callahan and Eduardo Valencia,” Tigers insider Chris McCosky reports. “Velo hit 93 mph. Decision coming in five days whether he’s do another live BP or start a short rehab assignment.”

Flaherty is looking at a rehab stint as early as next week.