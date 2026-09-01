Hi, Subscriber

Tigers Provide Jack Flaherty Injury Update Ahead of Matchup vs. Twins

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jack Flaherty
Getty
Detroit Tigers starter Jack Flaherty threw 20 pitches in a live batting session on Tuesday, Tigers insider Chris McCosky reports.

The Detroit Tigers have been monitoring right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty since he landed on the 15-day injured list on July 21 with right forearm inflammation.

The $35 million starter has been working his way back from the setback. On Tuesday, ahead of the Tigers’ matchup against the Minnesota Twins, Flaherty was given a new update.

Jack Flaherty threw 20 pitches in one live inning today against Brett Callahan and Eduardo Valencia,” Tigers insider Chris McCosky reports. “Velo hit 93 mph. Decision coming in five days whether he’s do another live BP or start a short rehab assignment.”

Flaherty is looking at a rehab stint as early as next week.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

0 Comments

Tigers Provide Jack Flaherty Injury Update Ahead of Matchup vs. Twins

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x