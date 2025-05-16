Brewers Phenom Hits 103 MPH in Dominant Triple-A Outing

Milwaukee Brewers top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski continues to impress at Triple-A Nashville, delivering a standout performance that underscores his rapid development.

In a recent game against the Memphis Redbirds, Misiorowski achieved a personal milestone by pitching seven innings–the longest outing of his professional career.

He allowed just one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Notably, he threw a 103.0 mph fastball, marking the fastest pitch recorded by a Nashville pitcher since Statcast began tracking in Triple-A in 2023.

Record-Breaking Heat

According to Baseball America: “That’s the hardest pitch ever recorded by a true starter at any level since 2008.”

Over his last five starts, Misiorowski has demonstrated remarkable control and effectiveness, posting a 0.59 ERA and 0.72 WHIP, with 38 strikeouts against seven walks over 30 2/3 innings.

For the season, he leads all Triple-A pitchers with 59 strikeouts and 49 1/3 innings pitched, boasting a 1.46 ERA and a .151 opponent batting average.

Misiorowski’s rise hasn’t been overnight.

Drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Crowder College, he entered pro ball with plenty of raw stuff but needed refinement.

He made waves with his velocity early, but questions remained about his control.

Over the past year, he’s turned a corner–developing a more consistent delivery, sharpening his breaking pitches, and proving he can handle higher-level hitters.

Now, he’s one of the most talked-about arms in the minors.

Where Misiorowski Ranks Among Brewers Prospects

Despite his electric stuff, Misiorowski is not currently the Brewers’ No. 1 overall prospect–he sits at number four. That honor belongs to outfielder Jesús Made, a switch-hitting infielder with a slash line of .322/.439/.516.

Another name ahead of Misiorowski is catcher Jeferson Quero. The Venezuelan signed with Milwaukee in July 2019, and has “been a steady climber in the Milwaukee system.”

Lastly, Cooper Pratt, who was a Futures All-Star selection in 2024 and has won an MiLB Gold Glove Award, takes slot number three.

However, Misiorowski is clearly the top arm in the system, and arguably its highest-upside pitcher since Corbin Burnes.

With frontline starter potential, he may not be the top prospect by position, but he could very well be the most irreplaceable if his development continues on this trajectory.

Career-Long Start Signals Growth

Given the Brewers’ current challenges with pitching depth due to multiple injuries in their Major League rotation, Misiorowski’s performance positions him as a strong candidate for a call-up.

Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on Misiorowski’s accomplishment. One user called him a “flame throwing nightmare climbing fast.”

Another user commented, “Jacob Misiorowski is a problem. Good luck standing in against that monster.”

His combination of high-velocity pitches and improved command suggests he could make a significant impact at the Major League level in the near future.