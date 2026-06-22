Jahmai Jones Sends Clear Message To Tigers Fans Who Booed Him

The Detroit Tigers got the job done against the divisional rival Chicago White Sox on Sunday, earning a 5-4 extra innings victory to pick up the series sweep and make up some ground in the American League Central Division standings.

And it was the contribution of Jahmai Jones, who scored the game-tying run before the Tigers walked it off, that made things possible. Jones, who struck out in his first at-bat, had been feeling some heat from the fans, who echoed in a chorus of booing. He was stuck in a brutal 2-for-44 stretch, but he’s hoping that could soon be shifting.

Jahmai Jones Reacts To Being Booed By Detroit Tigers Fans

After the win, Jones admitted that it was likely the first time in his MLB career that an entire stadium gave him a frosty reception.

“I think that’s the first time in my career I’ve been booed by an entire stadium,” Jones admitted afterward via Tigers beat writer Evan Woodbery.

“I feel like fans forget that we’re trying just as hard (as we can), I promise. But obviously, it’s a bad feeling. You never want to get booed by your home fans. At the end of the day, I can’t get wrapped up in that. If I got wrapped up in it, I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did my last at-bat. I would have been worrying about if the fans were going to boo me again. Hopefully I start turning it on so they can forgive me.

Meanwhile, Jones knows that the Tigers have a passionate fan base who want nothing more than to see their team succeed, and sometimes, it’s easy for their frustrations to boil over in the form of booing. Simply put, he knows it’s part of the game and part of what comes with being a highly-compensated professional athlete in the spotlight.

“It’s just part of it,” he said. “I know that the entire city wants us to win. They want us to be good. They know how good we can be as a team. We want to do that, too. So I feel for them. I really do. But nobody takes it harder than we do.”

He also made it clear that he intends to do nothing but give his best effort when he’s on the field.

“Obviously, I know I haven’t been playing as well as I know that I can,” Jones said. “But anytime I get out there, I’m going to give my best effort. I’m going to give everything that I can to try to extend the game. That’s just how I was brought up, and my mentality to approach the game.”

A.J. Hinch Was Pleased With Jones’ Contribution

According to skipper A.J. Hinch, it was a positive to see Jones come through with a meaningful contribution after having struggled so immensely.

“We talk about everything matters,” Hinch said. “And at his lowest, and this is probably the lowest for him in how he’s contributed for this organization and this team, it’s nice to see him do something to help us.”

So far this season, Jones is hitting 1.46 with two home runs and seven RBI.