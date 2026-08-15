Jake Rogers Opens Up About Landing With White Sox Before Facing Tigers

It’s been quite the rollercoaster for former Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers, who saw his time with the franchise come to a close earlier this season. And now, as fate would have it, he’s with one of their fiercest American League Central Divisional rivals, the Chicago White Sox.

Detroit sent Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles on July 30 as part of the Tigers’ trade-deadline moves, but his stay in Baltimore lasted only three games before the Orioles dealt him along with catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox. Just as it was with Baltimore, Rogers’ time with the Red Sox was also short-lived.

Upon the return of Rutschman from the injured list, Boston placed Rogers on waivers, and he would be scooped up by the White Sox. And as it happens, his first game in a Chicago uniform took place at Comerica Park in Detroit, his former home, on Saturday afternoon.

Former Detroit Tigers Catcher Jake Rogers Admitted The Turn Of Events Was “Crazy”

Before the game on Saturday, Rogers admitted that baseball can be a funny game at times, and that it’s a bit “crazy” for him over the last few weeks, having now been with four different MLB organizations.

“It’s been a crazy few weeks here, been a whirlwind to say the least,” Rogers explained to a large group of media members, several of whom cover the Tigers. “It’s been fun to kind of meet some new guys and kind of bounce around, so to say. But it’s kind of good to get settled in here with Chicago, funny to kind of have a full turnaround and play my first game with [the White Sox] in Detroit. Of course it happens like that.”

He continued:

“The convo they had when they said that they were going to DFA and possibly trade, it was a tough conversation,” Rogers said. “Obviously, I spent most of my career here. It was a sore spot. It was a tough conversation, but we got through it. Thankfully I think it kinda helped me that most of the [players] were gone and it was a later conversation. I got to say goodbye to a few guys but I got a lot of texts from guys the next day, which kinda makes it a little easier.”

“I went home to Dallas for a few days, got traded to Baltimore, went to Baltimore, they had an off day, played three games there,” Rogers recalled. “When I got over there, they were just like, ‘Hey, we’re excited to have you’. I figured I was going to be there.”

Meanwhile, Rogers was given a warm welcome back by the fans at Comerica Park with a lengthy standing ovation.

Jake Rogers Is Excited To Be With Chicago

Meanwhile, Rogers is excited to be part of a team that he’s faced multiple times over the last several years.

“It’s awesome,” Rogers said. “This team has always had a bunch of pesky hitters and tough outs, and a lot of guys that can slug now and guys that can pitch. And I think it’s just a really good young team over here. They’ve been fun to watch from afar and hard to get out as a catcher, so glad to not be calling pitches against them anymore.”

Rogers and the White Sox defeated the Tigers by a 4-3 final score.