James Outman’s Future Takes Another Turn After Tigers DFA

The Detroit Tigers had to make room for left-handed pitcher Andrew Sears’ MLB debut recently, and in order to make that happen, they DFA’d James Outman, whom they acquired off the waiver wire from the divisional rival Minnesota Twins earlier in the season.

Outman has now found out his fate after passing through waivers unclaimed – the Tigers are sending him outright to the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens, as confirmed by beat writer Evan Woodbery.

Tigers outfielder James Outman has cleared waivers unclaimed and been assigned outright to Triple-A Toledo,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Outman, who has not been previously outrighted, could not decline the assignment.”

The Detroit Tigers Recently DFA’d James Outman, Whom They Picked Up On Waivers From The Twins

James Outman’s career has taken a few different turns since the Los Angeles Dodgers selected him in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Outman made his MLB debut in 2022 before earning a spot on the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster the following season. He made solid contributions that season, hitting 23 home runs and amassing 70 RBI while batting .248.

Things changed the following season, though. Outman struggled at the plate and was eventually sent back to the minors after initially making the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster once again.

The Dodgers later traded Outman to the Minnesota Twins in July of last season, receiving Brock Stewart in return. His time with Minnesota came to an end in June when the Twins designated him for assignment.

The Tigers then picked him up, giving Outman another opportunity to get his career back on track. But he’s been on the 7-Day IL with a concussion dating back to earlier in the month, and his rehabilitation assignment with the Mud Hens was not encouraging, as he went 0-for-8 with six strikeouts at the plate.

So far this season split between the Twins and the Tigers, Outman is hitting .172 with five home runs and 17 RBI, with a .554 OPS.

The Tigers Are Heavily Struggling Of Late

The Tigers have seen what was serious momentum building toward a postseason spot falter in recent weeks, as they suffered series sweeps at the hands of the rival Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals.

They had a chance to get back on the winning track of things on Monday evening against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, but fell short once again, dropping a 4-1 decision to fall to 61-70 through 131 games.