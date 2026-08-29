Detroit Tigers Make Javier Baez Announcement During Dodgers Series

The Detroit Tigers lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a 2-1 final score in their most recent game. With this, Detroit has now lost eight out of its last nine games.

With the Tigers continuing to struggle, they are making some changes to their lineup for their Saturday game against the Dodgers. Among the players who will be in new spots in Detroit’s lineup is Javier Baez.

Detroit Tigers Make Javier Baez Announcement

Baez is no stranger to being put in new spots in the Tigers’ lineup, and that will once again be the case on Saturday against the Dodgers. This is because the veteran will be batting eighth for Detroit against Los Angeles. This comes after he was Detroit’s ninth hitter in their most recent game against the Dodgers.

Baez moving up to the eighth spot in the Tigers’ batting order comes after he went 0-for-2 with one strikeout against the Dodgers on Friday.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their game against the Dodgers.

G. Torres 2B

H. Lee 3B

K. McGonigle SS

D. Dingler DH

E. Valencia C

S. Torkelson 1B

B. Malgeri RF

J. Báez LF

M. Clark CF

Baez Looking to Heat Up for the Tigers

After not getting a hit in the Tigers’ most recent game against the Dodgers, Baez will be looking to heat up again. He was on a four-game hitting streak before it came to an end against Los Angeles on Friday, so he certainly has the potential to have a bounce-back game.

With the Tigers desperately needing to get things back on track, it would be clutch for them if Baez can have a strong performance on Saturday. It will be intriguing to see if being moved up to the eighth spot in Detroit’s lineup sparks him to have a strong game.