Detroit Tigers Announce Intriguing Javier Baez Decision During Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers had a rough Friday, as they lost both games of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. Due to this, Detroit will now be looking to get things back on track against the Guardians by picking up a win on Saturday.

With the Tigers struggling, they are making some changes to their lineup for their game against Cleveland. This includes a rather interesting decision with veteran infielder Javier Baez.

Detroit Tigers Announce Intriguing Javier Baez Decision

The Tigers have revealed their starting lineup for their Saturday game against the Guardians. After not playing in Detroit’s second game of their doubleheader, Baez will be batting ninth for them against Cleveland on Saturday. However, the big change is coming with Baez’s position, as he will be playing second base.

Baez has primarily switched between shortstop and left field lately, so it is interesting to see him being moved to second base. With Baez moving to second base, Gleyber Torres will be Detroit’s DH against the Guardians on Saturday.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their Saturday game against Cleveland.

DH Gleyber Torres

3B Hao-Yu Lee

LF Riley Greene

C Dillon Dingler

RF Ben Malgeri

1B Spencer Torkelson

SS John Peck

CF Zach McKinstry

2B Javier Baez

Baez Having a Quiet 2026 Season With the Tigers

After being an All-Star for the Tigers in 2025, Baez has been having a pretty quiet season with the AL Central club this campaign. In 50 games so far in 2026, he has posted two home runs, 17 RBI, and a .248 batting average.

Baez has also been a bit cold lately, as he has just one hit in his last 11 at-bats. With this, Baez will undoubtedly be looking to heat back up against the Guardians after getting back into Detroit’s lineup.