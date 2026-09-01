The Detroit Tigers fell to the Minnesota Twins by an 11-1 final score in their series opener on Monday. It was simply a bad game for the Tigers, and they will now be looking to bounce back against Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Tigers are making some changes to their lineup for their Tuesday game against the Twins. Among the changes Detroit is making involves Javier Baez.

Detroit Tigers Announce Javier Baez News After Awful Twins Loss

After not playing in Detroit’s most recent game against the Twins, Baez is returning to their lineup on Tuesday. Baez is set to hit eighth for the Tigers and will be playing right field.

With Baez set to play right field for Detroit on Tuesday, Zach McKinstry is coming out of the lineup.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their game against the Twins.

K. McGonigle DH

G. Torres 2B

D. Dingler C

R. Greene LF

H. Lee 3B

S. Torkelson 1B

M. Clark CF

J. Baez RF

J. Peck SS

Baez Looking to Have Bounce-Back Game for Tigers in Return to Lineup

Now that Baez is set to play against the Twins on Tuesday, it is clear that he will be looking to have a bounce-back game for the AL Central club. In his most recent appearance for Detroit on August 30 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he went 0-f0r-3. With this, he had a tough day at the plate that game but will be aiming to change that against Minnesota.

Baez has hits in six out of his last eight games, so it is clear that he has the potential to turn things around against Minnesota. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front now that he is back in Detroit’s lineup.