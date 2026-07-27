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Detroit Tigers Reveal Javier Báez News Amid Baltimore Orioles Series

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Detroit Tigers Reveal Javier Báez News Amid Baltimore Orioles Series
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 16: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 16, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Shortly before beginning their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Detroit Tigers revealed news on Javier Báez to beat reporters.

Detroit Tigers Announce Javier Báez News Amid Orioles Series

Detroit Tigers Reveal Javier Báez News Amid Baltimore Orioles Series

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 8: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers throws to first base to get out Royce Lewis #23 of the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Target Field on April 8, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

Via Detroit Tigers beat reporter Chris McCosky on X: “Javier Baez is staying on his rehab assignment for now”

Via MLive Media Group’s Evan Woodbery on X: “Javier Baez is getting closer but is not a candidate to be activated today.”

Detroit Tigers Reveal Javier Báez News Amid Baltimore Orioles Series

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 30: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers flips his bat after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Báez has been on the injured list since April 29 due to a right ankle sprain.

Báez, 33, is in the middle of a rehab assignment. He went 1-for-4 in two games with Single-A Lakeland. Since his assignment got moved to Triple-A Toledo, Báez has gone 5-for-8 with three doubles and an RBI. He played shortstop in three of his rehab games and center field in the other.

More About Detroit Tigers’ CF/SS Javier Báez

Detroit Tigers Announce Javier Báez News

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after his a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of game four of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs selected Báez in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with Chicago and played for the organization until being dealt to the New York Mets for center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong at the 2021 trade deadline.

During his time with the Cubs, Báez won a World Series (2016), a Silver Slugger Award and a Gold Glove Award. He made two All-Star teams as a member of the Cubs as well.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers acknowledges the crowd in the second inning in his first at-bat at Wrigley Field since his 2021 trade against the Chicago Cubs on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 20: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers acknowledges the crowd in the second inning in his first at-bat at Wrigley Field since his 2021 trade against the Chicago Cubs on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

Báez became a free agent after the 2021 season. He signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers on Dec. 1, 2021.

After three rough seasons at the plate with the Tigers, Báez bounced back with a strong first half in the 2025 season that earned him a spot on the American League All-Star team. He regressed at the plate, ending the year with a .680 OPS, but still posted 2.0 bWAR that season.

Before landing on the IL in April, Báez held a .256/.280/.397 slash line with two home runs and six RBI across 24 games this season.

In his 13-year MLB career, Báez has accumulated 26.9 bWAR with a.252/.292/.433 slash line, 195 home runs, 239 doubles, 691 RBI and 116 stolen bases.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Reveal Javier Báez News Amid Baltimore Orioles Series

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