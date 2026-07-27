Detroit Tigers Reveal Javier Báez News Amid Baltimore Orioles Series

Báez has been on the injured list since April 29 due to a right ankle sprain.

Báez, 33, is in the middle of a rehab assignment. He went 1-for-4 in two games with Single-A Lakeland. Since his assignment got moved to Triple-A Toledo, Báez has gone 5-for-8 with three doubles and an RBI. He played shortstop in three of his rehab games and center field in the other.

More About Detroit Tigers’ CF/SS Javier Báez

The Chicago Cubs selected Báez in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with Chicago and played for the organization until being dealt to the New York Mets for center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong at the 2021 trade deadline.

During his time with the Cubs, Báez won a World Series (2016), a Silver Slugger Award and a Gold Glove Award. He made two All-Star teams as a member of the Cubs as well.

Báez became a free agent after the 2021 season. He signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers on Dec. 1, 2021.

After three rough seasons at the plate with the Tigers, Báez bounced back with a strong first half in the 2025 season that earned him a spot on the American League All-Star team. He regressed at the plate, ending the year with a .680 OPS, but still posted 2.0 bWAR that season.

Before landing on the IL in April, Báez held a .256/.280/.397 slash line with two home runs and six RBI across 24 games this season.

In his 13-year MLB career, Báez has accumulated 26.9 bWAR with a.252/.292/.433 slash line, 195 home runs, 239 doubles, 691 RBI and 116 stolen bases.