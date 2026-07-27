Detroit Tigers Reveal Javier Báez News Amid Baltimore Orioles Series

Shortly before beginning their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Detroit Tigers revealed news on Javier Báez to beat reporters.
Detroit Tigers Announce Javier Báez News Amid Orioles Series
Via Detroit Tigers beat reporter Chris McCosky on X: “Javier Baez is staying on his rehab assignment for now”
Via MLive Media Group’s Evan Woodbery on X: “Javier Baez is getting closer but is not a candidate to be activated today.”
Báez has been on the injured list since April 29 due to a right ankle sprain.
Báez, 33, is in the middle of a rehab assignment. He went 1-for-4 in two games with Single-A Lakeland. Since his assignment got moved to Triple-A Toledo, Báez has gone 5-for-8 with three doubles and an RBI. He played shortstop in three of his rehab games and center field in the other.
More About Detroit Tigers’ CF/SS Javier Báez
The Chicago Cubs selected Báez in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with Chicago and played for the organization until being dealt to the New York Mets for center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong at the 2021 trade deadline.
During his time with the Cubs, Báez won a World Series (2016), a Silver Slugger Award and a Gold Glove Award. He made two All-Star teams as a member of the Cubs as well.
Báez became a free agent after the 2021 season. He signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers on Dec. 1, 2021.
After three rough seasons at the plate with the Tigers, Báez bounced back with a strong first half in the 2025 season that earned him a spot on the American League All-Star team. He regressed at the plate, ending the year with a .680 OPS, but still posted 2.0 bWAR that season.
Before landing on the IL in April, Báez held a .256/.280/.397 slash line with two home runs and six RBI across 24 games this season.
In his 13-year MLB career, Báez has accumulated 26.9 bWAR with a.252/.292/.433 slash line, 195 home runs, 239 doubles, 691 RBI and 116 stolen bases.
Detroit Tigers Reveal Javier Báez News Amid Baltimore Orioles Series