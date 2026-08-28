Detroit Tigers Announce Javier Baez News Before Big Dodgers Series

The Detroit Tigers will begin their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. The Tigers will be looking to have a bounce-back game, as they lost their most recent matchup to the Tampa Bay Rays by a 3-0 final score. They have also lost eight out of their last 10 games.

With the Tigers coming off a tough game, they are unsurprisingly making some changes to their lineup for their series opener against Los Angeles. One involves veteran Javier Baez.

Detroit Tigers Announce Javier Baez News

After not starting in the Tigers’ most recent game against the Rays, Javier Baez will be back in their lineup against the Dodgers. Detroit shared that Baez will be playing left field and batting ninth for them against Los Angeles.

Baez will now be looking to have a strong game for the Tigers after being put back into their lineup.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their series opener against the Dodgers.

G. Torres 2B

H. Lee 3B

K. McGonigle SS

D. Dingler C

E. Valencia DH

B. Malgeri RF

S. Torkelson 1B

M. Clark CF

J. Baez LF

Baez Will Be Looking to Stay Hot for the Tigers

Now that Baez will be playing again for the Tigers, he will be looking to keep his hot streak going against Los Angeles. The 13-year veteran is entering this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. Now, he will be aiming to extend it to five games for Detroit.

Baez has played in 43 games so far this season with the Tigers, where he has recorded two home runs, 14 RBI, and a .262 batting average. This comes after he was an All-Star this past season, posting 12 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .257 batting average in 126 games.

It will now be interesting to see how much of an impact Baez can make in his return from here.