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Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez Update Before Orioles Game

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Detroit Tigers Announce Javier Báez News
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after his a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of game four of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles for Game 2 of a three-game series at Camden Yards at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced an update on Javier Báez, who has been on the injured list since late April due to a right ankle sprain.

Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch Reveals Javier Báez News

Detroit Tigers Reveal Javier Báez News Amid Baltimore Orioles Series

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 16: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 16, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Jason Beck wrote on X: “Sounds like Javier Báez will be activated from injured list today. “I’m anticipating him being available to us today in the big leagues,” A.J. Hinch told @MLBNetworkRadio.”

Báez just finished a rehab assignment. He went 1-for-4 in two games with Single-A Lakeland. He went 5-for-8 with three doubles and an RBI for Triple-A Toledo. He played shortstop in three of his rehab games and center field in the other.

More About Detroit Tigers’ Javier Báez

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 8: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers throws to first base to get out Royce Lewis #23 of the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Target Field on April 8, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 8: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers throws to first base to get out Royce Lewis #23 of the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Target Field on April 8, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs selected Báez in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut with the Cubs in 2014 and played for the organization until being dealt to the New York Mets for center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong at the 2021 trade deadline.

With Chicago, Báez won a World Series (2016), a Silver Slugger Award and a Gold Glove Award. He made two All-Star teams as a member of the Cubs as well.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers acknowledges the crowd in the second inning in his first at-bat at Wrigley Field since his 2021 trade against the Chicago Cubs on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 20: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers acknowledges the crowd in the second inning in his first at-bat at Wrigley Field since his 2021 trade against the Chicago Cubs on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

Báez entered free agency after the 2021 season. He signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers in Dec. 2021.

After three poor seasons with the Tigers, Báez bounced back with a strong first half in the 2025 season that led him to earn a spot on the American League All-Star team. Báez regressed at the plate, ending the year with a .680 OPS, but he still posted a solid 2.0 bWAR that season.

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – MAY 07: Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field on May 07, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Before landing on the injured list in April, Báez held a .256/.280/.397 slash line with two home runs and six RBI across 24 games this season.

In his 13-season MLB career, Báez has accumulated 26.9 bWAR with a.252/.292/.433 slash line, 195 home runs, 239 doubles, 691 RBI and 116 stolen bases.

Báez has the chance to play a key role in keeping the Tigers’ front office from selling at the deadline. The Tigers are four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot, and the trade deadline is on Aug. 3, so the next week will be a crucial stretch for the team.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez Update Before Orioles Game

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