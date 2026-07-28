Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez Update Before Orioles Game

The Detroit Tigers are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles for Game 2 of a three-game series at Camden Yards at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.
Before Tuesday’s game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced an update on Javier Báez, who has been on the injured list since late April due to a right ankle sprain.
Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch Reveals Javier Báez News
MLB.com’s Jason Beck wrote on X: “Sounds like Javier Báez will be activated from injured list today. “I’m anticipating him being available to us today in the big leagues,” A.J. Hinch told @MLBNetworkRadio.”
Báez just finished a rehab assignment. He went 1-for-4 in two games with Single-A Lakeland. He went 5-for-8 with three doubles and an RBI for Triple-A Toledo. He played shortstop in three of his rehab games and center field in the other.
More About Detroit Tigers’ Javier Báez
The Chicago Cubs selected Báez in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut with the Cubs in 2014 and played for the organization until being dealt to the New York Mets for center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong at the 2021 trade deadline.
With Chicago, Báez won a World Series (2016), a Silver Slugger Award and a Gold Glove Award. He made two All-Star teams as a member of the Cubs as well.
Báez entered free agency after the 2021 season. He signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers in Dec. 2021.
After three poor seasons with the Tigers, Báez bounced back with a strong first half in the 2025 season that led him to earn a spot on the American League All-Star team. Báez regressed at the plate, ending the year with a .680 OPS, but he still posted a solid 2.0 bWAR that season.
Before landing on the injured list in April, Báez held a .256/.280/.397 slash line with two home runs and six RBI across 24 games this season.
In his 13-season MLB career, Báez has accumulated 26.9 bWAR with a.252/.292/.433 slash line, 195 home runs, 239 doubles, 691 RBI and 116 stolen bases.
Báez has the chance to play a key role in keeping the Tigers’ front office from selling at the deadline. The Tigers are four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot, and the trade deadline is on Aug. 3, so the next week will be a crucial stretch for the team.
Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez Update Before Orioles Game