Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez Update Before Orioles Game

The Detroit Tigers are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles for Game 2 of a three-game series at Camden Yards at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced an update on Javier Báez, who has been on the injured list since late April due to a right ankle sprain.

Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch Reveals Javier Báez News

MLB.com’s Jason Beck wrote on X: “Sounds like Javier Báez will be activated from injured list today. “I’m anticipating him being available to us today in the big leagues,” A.J. Hinch told @MLBNetworkRadio.”

Báez just finished a rehab assignment. He went 1-for-4 in two games with Single-A Lakeland. He went 5-for-8 with three doubles and an RBI for Triple-A Toledo. He played shortstop in three of his rehab games and center field in the other.

More About Detroit Tigers’ Javier Báez

The Chicago Cubs selected Báez in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut with the Cubs in 2014 and played for the organization until being dealt to the New York Mets for center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong at the 2021 trade deadline.

With Chicago, Báez won a World Series (2016), a Silver Slugger Award and a Gold Glove Award. He made two All-Star teams as a member of the Cubs as well.

Báez entered free agency after the 2021 season. He signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers in Dec. 2021.

After three poor seasons with the Tigers, Báez bounced back with a strong first half in the 2025 season that led him to earn a spot on the American League All-Star team. Báez regressed at the plate, ending the year with a .680 OPS, but he still posted a solid 2.0 bWAR that season.

Before landing on the injured list in April, Báez held a .256/.280/.397 slash line with two home runs and six RBI across 24 games this season.